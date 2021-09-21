AutoNation to pay new CEO Manley $1.3M in base salary, plus major stock incentives, benefits

Incoming AutoNation Inc. CEO Mike Manley will earn an annual base salary of $1.3 million and receive a $1.5-million cash sign-on bonus when he comes onboard Nov. 1, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

AutoNation on Tuesday announced it had hired Manley, former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and head of Americas for Stellantis, the company formed when FCA and PSA merged in January. Manley will replace outgoing and longtime AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson, who will retire from the post and from AutoNation's board also on Nov. 1.

AutoNation's board of directors hired Manley on Sept. 9, according to the filing. Manley on the same day entered into a three-year employment agreement with the auto retail giant that will automatically renew on his third anniversary date and annually after.

Manley collected total compensation of $14.45 million in 2019 as CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles -- his last full year in that position.

As part of his contract with the nation's largest U.S. dealership group, Manley will have a chance to earn 200 percent of his annual base salary through an incentive award beginning in 2022, be granted $6.7 million in restricted stock units that vest over three years based on continued employment and stand to earn $7.2 million in stock awards annually through the company's long-term incentive program, also starting in 2022.