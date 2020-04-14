AutoNation offers 25% off service work through April

AutoNation Inc., the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer, is offering 25 percent off service work to all customers through April, hoping to help people financially impacted during the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer, which on April 1 launched the deal that includes parts and labor, shared a video of the promotion on Twitter on Monday. The company also has information about the offer on its website.

"For everyone that has to be on the road @AutoNation says #ThankYou & brings you some relief," the company tweeted .

Auto retailers from the largest companies to smaller dealerships are rolling out promotions aimed at helping customers — and their businesses — during the coronavirus pandemic. With service driving a significant portion of dealership revenue and profits, some stores are offering service discounts to essential workers or deferrals on service work for a certain time period.

"We have had many thank us for helping to keep them on the road and helping their pocketbook," AutoNation Chief Marketing Officer Marc Cannon said in an email to Automotive News.

Cannon said the service discount is unique in that it covers all service work and labor and items typically excluded from major promotions, such as a single tire.