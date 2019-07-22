AutoNation names Cheryl Miller CEO; Liebert leaves after 4 months

AutoNation Inc., just months after naming an outsider to lead the nation's largest auto retailer, has a new CEO in Cheryl Miller, who becomes the first woman to lead a publicly traded dealership group.

Miller, AutoNation's CFO, was named CEO and president of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., company on Monday, replacing Carl Liebert. Liebert, the former COO of insurance provider USAA who was chosen out of hundreds of applicants in a months-long search, was hired in February and took office March 11 to lead AutoNation as Mike Jackson moved to executive board chairman.

Miller, 47, also was named to AutoNation's board of directors. Both appointments are effective immediately .

Jackson told Automotive News late Monday that Miller in February was the runner up for the top job.

“She was right there. As I said back then, we reached for some exciting capabilities that we thought, we know Carl brought to the table,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t a fit in automotive retail. It was mutually agreed that it wasn’t a good fit.”

Miller has worked closely with Jackson for 10 years, the past five as CFO.

“It’s just exciting that America’s largest automotive retailer and for the first time for any of the publicly traded auto retailers, we have a woman leading the largest automotive retail enterprise,” Jackson said. “I think it’s quite something and exciting. I’m very much looking forward to working with Cheryl on the next chapters of the company.”

Liebert, who was not available for comment, will remain with the retailer for the next month to help with the transition, the company said. Liebert was chosen for his expertise in logistics and digital platforms. He had also worked at Circuit City, Home Depot and General Electric.

Jackson thanked Liebert for his service to the company. Jackson did not indicate when he knew Liebert wasn’t the right fit at AutoNation. But he said the board of directors met Monday and Jackson asked Miller earlier in the day if, depending on what was decided, if she would agree to serve as CEO and president to which she said yes.

“We went into this with our eyes wide open that Carl was coming from outside the industry and outside of automotive retail,” Jackson said. “So it was a running conversation that came to a conclusion.”

Jackson had led the company for nearly two decades and has long been a leading voice in automotive retail, often speaking up on issues impacting dealers — large and small — such as automakers’ use of stair-step programs and tightening new-vehicle margins.