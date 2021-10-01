AutoNation acquires 11 Peacock Automotive dealerships

AutoNation Inc. made its first franchised dealership acquisitions since 2018 with the purchase of 11 stores from Peacock Automotive Group.

AutoNation Inc. bought 11 stores from Peacock Automotive Group. The public auto retailer, in a Twitter post, welcomed new employees and its first purchase in South Carolina.

Auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. has purchased 11 dealerships in South Carolina and Georgia, marking its first franchised dealership purchases since 2018. With the acquisition, the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer is entering new markets.

AutoNation on Wednesday bought 11 stores from Peacock Automotive Group of Hardeeville, S.C., owner Warner Peacock told Automotive News.

The public retailer has said it expects the stores, plus one collision center included in the deal, to add $380 million in annual revenue. A purchase price wasn't immediately disclosed.

The acquired dealerships are in the Hilton Head and Columbia areas of South Carolina and in Savannah, Ga.

The dealerships have been renamed: AutoNation Hyundai Columbia-Genesis of West Columbia and Jaguar-Land Rover Columbia, both in South Carolina; AutoNation Hyundai Savannah-Genesis of Savannah and AutoNation Volkswagen Savannah in Georgia; AutoNation Hyundai Hilton Head-Genesis of Hilton Head, AutoNation Volkswagen Hilton Head, Audi Hilton Head, Porsche Hilton Head, AutoNation Subaru Hilton Head, AutoNation Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Hilton Head and Jaguar-Land Rover Hilton Head, all in Hardeeville, S.C.

Peacock Automotive launched in 2001 and includes baseball's Ken Griffey Jr., lawyer Jay Brennan and another unnamed lawyer as investors, Warner Peacock previously told Automotive News.

Warner Peacock, who used Stephens Inc. as an adviser in the sale, is retaining a Ford dealership in Maitland, Fla.

AutoNation of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 249,654 new vehicles in 2020.

Letter
to the
Editor






