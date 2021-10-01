AutoNation acquires 11 Peacock Automotive dealerships

Auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. has purchased 11 dealerships in South Carolina and Georgia, marking its first franchised dealership purchases since 2018. With the acquisition, the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer is entering new markets.

AutoNation on Wednesday bought 11 stores from Peacock Automotive Group of Hardeeville, S.C., owner Warner Peacock told Automotive News.

The public retailer has said it expects the stores, plus one collision center included in the deal, to add $380 million in annual revenue. A purchase price wasn't immediately disclosed.

The acquired dealerships are in the Hilton Head and Columbia areas of South Carolina and in Savannah, Ga.