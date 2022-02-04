Automotive News Retail Forum: The future of selling cars

Retailers, strategists and industry experts will offer solutions to challenges car dealers face as the future of retail emerges.

Retail Forum details

When: March 10
Where: Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World
Cost: $525 per person or $5,000 for a reserved table of 10
Info: autonews.com/retailforum

The Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA returns March 10 in Las Vegas.

During this half-day event, attendees will hear from some of the nation's most successful retailers, strategists and industry experts, who will offer solutions to key challenges dealers face as the new future of retail emerges.

Special panels will focus on how to find and keep top talent, as well as adapting to the age of electric vehicles. Also, retail honorees from Automotive News' 2021 40 Under 40 class will be recognized.

For more information, visit autonews.com/retailforum.

