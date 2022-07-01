Automotive News LinkedIn Live: Retail career advancement

Bring your questions to a conversation with past 40 Under 40 honorees about professional development, mentorship and employee satisfaction.

Ashlee Church, general manager of Volkswagen of Marion in southern Illinois, and Erikka Wells, the store's sales manager, will share insights with Automotive News reporter Lindsay VanHulle and Executive Editor Jamie Butters on a video chat. Audience questions are encouraged.

Church was a 40 Under 40 honoree in 2020; Wells in 2021. They bring different experience sets to the discussion.

Church came from an auto retail family and earned an MBA before opening the VW store — right before the Dieselgate scandal blew up. Wells got into the industry as a young, single mom taking on a second job to get her transmission fixed. She went on to help found WOCAN, the Women of Color Automotive Network.

The conversation will be Wednesday, July 6, at noon Eastern.

Go to the Automotive News LinkedIn page or autonews.com/linkedin40.