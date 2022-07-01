Automotive News LinkedIn Live: Retail career advancement

Bring your questions to a conversation with past 40 Under 40 honorees about professional development, mentorship and employee satisfaction.

Ashlee Church, left, and Erikka Wells

Bring your questions to a conversation with past 40 Under 40 honorees about professional development, mentorship and employee satisfaction.

Ashlee Church, general manager of Volkswagen of Marion in southern Illinois, and Erikka Wells, the store's sales manager, will share insights with Automotive News reporter Lindsay VanHulle and Executive Editor Jamie Butters on a video chat. Audience questions are encouraged.

Church was a 40 Under 40 honoree in 2020; Wells in 2021. They bring different experience sets to the discussion.

Church came from an auto retail family and earned an MBA before opening the VW store — right before the Dieselgate scandal blew up. Wells got into the industry as a young, single mom taking on a second job to get her transmission fixed. She went on to help found WOCAN, the Women of Color Automotive Network.

The conversation will be Wednesday, July 6, at noon Eastern.

Go to the Automotive News LinkedIn page or autonews.com/linkedin40.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Va. dealership helps struggling ex-NBA player ‘in a time of need'
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Golling Auto Group staffers picked up Jeep Grand Cherokees from the plant in Detroit.
No time to wait for the next truckload
Delonte West was picked by Boston in the 2004 NBA draft.
Va. dealership helps struggling ex-NBA player ‘in a time of need'
FTC_EXPERTS-MAIN_i.jpg
What the FTC's proposals on car dealer ads, F&I mean
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-27-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive