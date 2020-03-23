Automakers showing new leniency on dealer money

Automakers last week leapt into action to buoy the bottom lines of retailers feeling the aftershocks of the coronavirus contagion in their now-bare showrooms and service drives.

Faced with a likely new normal of reduced auto- shopping traffic, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and others are guaranteeing dealer bonus payouts and relaxing performance objectives.

The brand's finance captives, meanwhile, are helping retailers offset real estate and floorplan expenses.

Showroom traffic at Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne in suburban Salt Lake City dived 25 percent last week, while service drive business has shrunk 30 percent.