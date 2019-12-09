Automakers push GPB to sell stores

GPB is tangled in several lawsuits with investors and business partners and faces investigations by the FBI, Securities and Exchange Commission and multiple state government entities. GPB since 2013 has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from thousands of investors, though once-steady distributions to investors have halted.

GPB's auditor put uncompleted financial audits on hold, pending independent investigations of allegations made by Rosenberg and involving Michael Cohn, GPB's chief compliance officer who was indicted in October, GPB spokeswoman Nancy Sterling said. Cohn, who previously worked in the SEC's enforcement division, left the regulatory agency in fall 2018 to work for GPB and is accused of accessing information about the GPB-SEC investigation from SEC servers and sharing it with GPB.

Sterling declined to comment on the automaker pressure. GPB declined to answer several questions about the status of its stores, whether it had initiated dealership sales and whether Prime Automotive's interim CEO had been approved as a dealer principal by any automaker. That interim CEO is Kevin Westfall, co- founder of online used-vehicle retailer Vroom and a former AutoNation Inc. executive whom GPB in September appointed to replace Rosenberg.

Starting Jan. 1, Prime will have a new CEO in Todd Skelton, another former AutoNation executive. Westfall, in a statement, said Skelton brings more than 25 years of retail automotive experience to Prime and that Westfall will return to his duties as chairman of GPB's automotive strategy board once Skelton is on duty.

Skelton held numerous management positions, such as regional president, for AutoNation, the country's largest new-vehicle retailer, and he worked as a store general manager, according to his LinkedIn page.

In September, Sterling said discussions were underway with automakers on Westfall assuming Rosenberg's dealer principal duties. It wasn't immediately clear whether GPB plans for Skelton to apply with automakers to serve as dealer principal at Prime's dealerships.

According to Rosenberg's Nov. 26 filing, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen and Honda have not approved a successor dealer principal.

"Kevin Westfall has an impeccable 40-year career in the auto industry and numerous manufacturers have indicated that they are happy with Mr. Westfall being in charge of Prime," GPB said in a statement last week. "The performance of the Prime stores has already been enhanced under his stewardship and day-to-day operations of those dealerships are unaffected by the legal issues."