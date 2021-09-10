Tight inventories weigh on dealers, but outlook remains upbeat

Franchised dealers generally have a positive outlook on the auto market, buoyed by profitability.

Franchised dealers generally remain optimistic about the U.S. auto market in the third quarter, even as their outlook on new-vehicle inventory hovered at its lowest-ever levels on Cox Automotive's quarterly Dealer Sentiment Index survey.

Dealer optimism cooled slightly in Cox's third-quarter poll, fielded in July and August, after reaching record highs in the previous quarter. But the outlook about the market is rosier than in the third quarter of 2020, when the economy started to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and associated shutdowns of dealership showrooms and vehicle assembly plants. Dealers' outlook for the next three months is strong and an improvement from their forward-looking view recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The positive perspective was buoyed by record-setting views on dealership profitability in the third quarter. Yet inventory constraints stemming from the dual crises of the pandemic and a global microchip shortage are weighing on dealers' minds. Franchised dealers' perceptions of new-vehicle supply levels and inventory mix both were at record lows on the survey.

Smoke: Dealers “still optimistic”

"Dealer sentiment has moderated from a record high in the spring," Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said in a statement. "Dealers are still optimistic about the coming months, but the new-vehicle inventory situation is not improving, and sales are suffering."

In the poll, limited inventory remains at the top of the list of factors franchised dealers say are holding back business. It first ranked atop the list in the third quarter last year, and the percentage of dealers expressing concern about it has climbed ever since, from 59 percent in the year-ago quarter to 73 percent this quarter, according to the index.

Several dealers noted the inventory crunch has taken a toll. A Jeep dealer in the South, for instance, said stock levels have fallen to fewer than 50 vehicles from a typical number of 300.

"First, there is almost no inventory," a Chevrolet dealer in the Northeast wrote. "Second, what is being built is high margin for the factory so the customer has to settle for whatever we have. Some model lines have had zero production for almost 6 months and we have nothing to sell in those models."

Franchised dealer respondents identified market conditions, the impact of the pandemic, the economy and the political climate as the remaining top five factors holding back business.

Factors holding back businesss
Franchised dealers say inventory constraints are the biggest challenge to operations in the 3rd quarter, according to a new survey. Here are the top 5.
 Q3 2021Q2 2021Q3 2020
Limited inventory73%67%59%
Market conditions33%24%32%
COVID-19 impact27%25%46%
Economy22%19%33%
Political climate19%19%30%
Source: Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index

The Cox survey asks auto retailers how they perceived the past 90 days, gauges their outlook for the next three months and identifies key factors affecting their optimism or pessimism.

Cox surveyed 1,100 dealers — 576 franchised dealers and 524 independent dealers — for the third quarter. Cox weighs responses by dealership type and sales volume to calculate a diffusion index. An index number greater than 50 indicates dealers view conditions as positive.

Overall, dealers' sentiment about the vehicle market in the third-quarter survey cooled though was still positive — scoring 62, down from 67 in the second quarter but up from 56 in the third quarter of 2020. Franchised dealers had a stronger view of the market than independent dealers, rating it 73 — down from 77 in the second quarter but up from 68 in the year-ago quarter. Franchised dealer outlook for the next 90 days was slightly below the current market view, at 71, though that still is considered robustly positive.

Among franchised dealers, sentiment around profitability scored a record 86, up 4 points from the second quarter and up from 66 in the third quarter of 2020. It was the highest score on any metric in the history of the dealer sentiment survey, according to Cox.

Franchised dealers had a negative view of used-vehicle inventory levels, which scored 35 in the third quarter, though that was an improvement from 25 in the second quarter. It also was a sunnier view than for new-vehicle inventory levels, which scored 13 in the third quarter.

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive, said it's still unknown at what point the chip shortage — and thus new-vehicle shortfalls — bottom out. Demand may be continuing to build and giving dealers optimism, she said.

"There's a big group of consumers who are ready to buy. They want to buy. They have the means to buy. But they're holding off because there isn't anything to buy and not at the price point they want," Krebs said. "The desire is there, and the ability is there. It's just that the product's not there."

Napleton store countersues Hyundai, exec Jose Muñoz
