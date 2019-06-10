Auto dealers across U.S. face lender lawsuits, store closures

Oversight of Gabler's Lakeside Auto Group, with a Chevrolet-Buick dealership and two used-only stores, had already been transferred to a court-appointed receiver that month, newspaper website GoErie.com reported. The problem? Lawsuits against Lakeside by S&T Bank of Indiana, Pa., allege that the dealership group sold vehicles without repaying the bank for floorplan loans, known as selling out of trust, according to the newspaper. The bank sued Lakeside in December and January for more than $5.2 million, according to the Erie County Court.

In his resignation notice to NIADA, which represents more than 20,000 used-vehicle dealers in the U.S., Gabler said his decision was "necessary and in the best interests of me, my family and the association."

While it's unclear whether the search warrants were related to the bank's allegations, the visits were part of an investigation, according to the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Gabler and his lawyer declined to comment. Representatives from the Hillyer Group of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, which was appointed receiver of the dealerships, according to GoErie.com, could not be reached for comment.

Gabler is not alone. Dealers and dealership groups across the country in recent months have faced lender lawsuits, store closures and even the loss of their entire businesses after allegedly selling vehicles out of trust. Here are some of those stories.