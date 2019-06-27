Authorities identify victims of Ford dealership shooting

Authorities in California have identified 59-year-old Brian Light and 38-year-old Xavier Souto as those killed in the shooting this week at The Ford Store Morgan Hill.

Souto, the dealership's parts manager, lived in nearby San Jose. Light, also a San Jose resident, started working at the store in 2018 and was the service and parts director.

"Xavier was known for the love of his family, extended family and the love of his work," Morgan Hill Police Chief David Swing said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "Brian was known for his mentoring ability and his love for helping others. … He wanted to train the next generation because he found true purpose in his work and the success of other people."

Swing said the suspect, Steven Leet, 60, was fired at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. He worked at the parts counter supporting service technicians. Leet left the building and sat in his car for about 20 minutes, then returned to his workstation. Souto and Light spoke with him in a back office, where Leet shot Souto at point blank, killing him instantly, Swing said.

Light then attempted to disarm Leet, who shot him multiple times, Swing said.

Swing said Light's actions were "nothing short of heroic," adding, "Those actions allowed people to flee and allowed them the precious seconds they needed to be able to flee after hearing the first shot. It is likely through those actions he prevented having additional victims on the scene yesterday afternoon."

Swing said Leet sat on a curb in the parking lot after shooting the men and shot himself in the head.

A SWAT team that entered Leet's residence early Wednesday "found no other evidence of preplanning or motive or anything else that would lead us to why this incident occurred," Swing said. "It appears that it was the spontaneous action on behalf of the suspect which unfortunately resulted in the loss of two men."

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Souto and Light families. It was created by Ashley Valletta, general manager and vice president of the dealership.

The page provides details about the victims:

"Xavier was a loved father, husband and son. He started work at The Ford Store Morgan Hill in 2011 as a Parts Counter person and was promoted to Parts Manager in late 2018. Xavier was the main provider for his family and they need all the help they can get in this terrible time. Brian Light was a loved father of two boys and mentor to Xavier.

"Brian has worked in the car business for over 30 years and brought a smile to anyone's face that he would meet. Brian engaged the suspect and tried to disarm him. Brian's heroic actions attempting to disarm the suspect provided precious seconds for employees and customer to flee the building out of harm's way."