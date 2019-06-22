Auction giants try new tack to track used cars

Lot Vision uses a device plugged into a vehicle’s OBD-II port. Tracking is controlled via mobile app or computer.

A 2-ton machine seems like a fairly difficult thing to lose. But when there's a sea of them, as with row upon row of cars and trucks parked at auction lots, knowing exactly where vehicles are located is integral to operations.

That's why the two largest U.S. auto auction companies, Cox Automotive's Manheim and KAR Auction Services' ADESA, are rolling out new ways of keeping tabs on the thousands of vehicles on their lots.

The lot tracking initiatives are aimed at better knowing where vehicles are at any one time and eliminating the need for workers to scan them several times a day as cars and trucks make their way through the different areas of an auction. Both auction giants anticipate saving significant chunks of time and money. But the two companies diverge when it comes to the tracking technology they've chosen.

Diagnostics port

Manheim's Lot Vision, revealed in January, uses a GPS wireless device plugged into a vehicle's onboard diagnostics port, known as the OBD-II port. A vehicle without that port, or certain vehicles built before 1996, use a device hung around the rearview mirror, steering wheel or other spot.

Lot Vision allows the vehicles to be tracked within 10 feet of their location with a directional path pointing to where the car or truck is parked. Tracking devices have individual batteries with a 90-day lifespan; notifications are sent when the battery is running low. The devices — developed by Cox2M, a unit of parent Cox Enterprises' Cox Communications division — are locked into place with a metal key and will send a notification if someone tampers with them. The tracking is controlled via a mobile app or desktop computer.

Lot Vision is installed at Manheim's auctions in Toronto and Dallas and at Florida locations in West Palm Beach, Davie, Clearwater and Lakeland. It will be at 19 locations by the end of 2019. The rollout should be complete at all U.S. locations by mid-2020, Manheim officials said.

"It's a massive undertaking," said Bob Grounds, Manheim associate vice president of product management, although the company declined to share how much it is investing in the installation.

The old technology employs portable terminals that dedicated lot crews use to scan inventory at least twice a day across the entire lot.

"And more or less, the second you scan the car, it's already old data," Grounds said. Lot Vision "eliminates the need to scan for inventory purposes, so we can repurpose those folks into much more important or effective positions or jobs. And finding the vehicle obviously becomes less of an issue."

Where it's in place, Lot Vision has been well-received by employees tasked with keeping tabs on the thousands of used vehicles coming through the locations, Grounds said.

"Ninety-nine percent of our movements outside of a typical sale day is just getting the car to the right spot at the right time within our reconditioning center," Grounds said. "Just knowing where the vehicles are when it's time to move them increases efficiencies greatly."

The technology can also be useful at dealerships. While their lots are much smaller, knowing precise vehicle location helps dealerships make a test drive happen faster and allows them to more efficiently perform general inventory reconciliation. Manheim is working with dealership giant Sonic Automotive Inc. and used-vehicle retailer US Auto Sales to test dealership use of Lot Vision. It is talking with additional dealers as well as importers, automakers and vehicle rental companies about using Lot Vision.

Photo
Vignes: Humans not needed
Beacon tags

Meanwhile, KAR Auction Services has opted not to use OBD-II plug-in devices, citing concerns about cost and logistics. Instead, KAR is updating its AuctionTrac technology to use Bluetooth and GPS "beacon" tags. The reusable tags are battery-powered.

The tags replace the current approach, which involves manually scanning vehicle bar codes, most recently with a smartphone or tablet. In this iteration, the VIN is connected to GPS, and the vehicles can be located within 10 feet.

But with the new beacon tags, scanning is done automatically by a service truck that drives past vehicles during the day and, at the Los Angeles, New Jersey and U.K. locations, by a drone that hovers over them at night. In Los Angeles, there are millions of scans a day, and a massive amount of location data is built on the whereabouts and movements of the vehicles there.

"What I want is that every time there is a car that comes on the ADESA property, I can follow the car minute by minute, all the way during the six, seven, 10 days the car stays on the lot," said David Vignes, president of KAR Remarketing Services. "I want to know how long the car stays at inspection, how long the car stays at the detail shop."

Photo
At some ADESA locations, a drone scans vehicles’  beacon tags.

The new method provides feedback to management if a car sits for two hours behind a detail shop, for example. It will also help keep tabs on vehicles moved around on or before auction day. It is live at eight ADESA sites in North America and fully deployed in Europe. The company plans for the beacons to be at all ADESA auctions in 2020.

"With our system, we are not dependent anymore with any human intervention," Vignes said. "That's the goal."

