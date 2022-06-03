Atlantic Coast Automotive buys 6 New York dealerships

Atlantic Coast Automotive Group, a large privately owned auto retailer, has acquired six dealerships in upstate New York from Nye Automotive Group.

Atlantic Coast, of Miami Lakes, Fla., bought the dealerships from Nye Automotive owner William Nye on May 24, said Rob Lee, Northeast director of Tim Lamb Group, a Columbus, Ohio, dealership buy-sell firm. Lee represented the seller in the transaction.

Harold Nye, William's father, founded the Nye group in 1968 with a single Ford-Lincoln-Mercury dealership. William Nye has led the group since 1998.

"The sale of my six dealerships was a large and complicated transaction," Nye said in a statement.

The Nye group included Buick-GMC, Chevrolet, Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, Ford and Toyota dealerships in Oneida and a Volkswagen dealership in Rome. Oneida and Rome are both east of Syracuse.

In June 2021, Atlantic Coast purchased two Kia dealerships in Virginia from Bill Shepherd of Southern Auto Group.

Atlantic Coast also has dealerships in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida.