Asbury's Q4 net income slips, but revenue rises

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.'s revenue rose in the fourth quarter of 2018, but the dealership group's net income slipped, in part because year-ago results were boosted by a one-time tax break.

Asbury reported Wednesday that fourth-quarter revenue rose 6.8 percent to $1.78 billion and net income slid 4.9 percent to $40.4 million. The quarter included a $3.7 million pretax charge for franchise rights impairments. The adoption of new accounting standards at the beginning of 2018 also increased fourth-quarter net income by $1.2 million. The 2017 fourth-quarter included a $5.1 million pretax charge for franchise rights impairment and a $7.9 million benefit related to tax law changes.

When adjusted for the one-time factors, net income rose 14 percent to $43.2 million, the Duluth, Ga., dealership group reported.

"During 2018, we acquired three dealerships, repurchased approximately $105 million of our shares, and further developed our omnichannel capabilities," Asbury CEO David Hult said in a statement.

Omnichannel typically describes a seamless buying experience, whether consumers are shopping from their computer, mobile device or in the store.

Asbury also announced Wednesday that it had signed an agreement to acquire four stores in the Indianapolis market. The transaction is set to close by the end of March, and the stores are expected to generate approximately $250 million in annual revenue.

Sales: New-vehicle sales increased 6.1 percent to 27,797 vehicles in the quarter, while used-vehicle retail sales rose 8.3 percent to 19,298.

Same-store sales: On a same-store basis, new-vehicle sales increased 2.2 percent to 26,777. That compared with a 0.8 percent gain in U.S. light-vehicle sales across the industry in the fourth quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Same-store used-vehicle sales rose 4.5 percent to 18,624.

Full-year results

Net income in 2018 rose 21 percent to $168 million, while revenue increased 6.5 percent to $6.87 billion.

Same-store new-vehicle retail sales increased 1.8 percent to 101,665 vehicles, while same-store used-vehicle retail sales rose 4.6 percent to 79,789 vehicles.

Asbury ranks No. 7 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with new-vehicle retail sales of 99,975 in 2017.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
This Week's Edition
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive