Asbury's Q4 net income slips, but revenue rises

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.'s revenue rose in the fourth quarter of 2018, but the dealership group's net income slipped, in part because year-ago results were boosted by a one-time tax break.

Asbury reported Wednesday that fourth-quarter revenue rose 6.8 percent to $1.78 billion and net income slid 4.9 percent to $40.4 million. The quarter included a $3.7 million pretax charge for franchise rights impairments. The adoption of new accounting standards at the beginning of 2018 also increased fourth-quarter net income by $1.2 million. The 2017 fourth-quarter included a $5.1 million pretax charge for franchise rights impairment and a $7.9 million benefit related to tax law changes.

When adjusted for the one-time factors, net income rose 14 percent to $43.2 million, the Duluth, Ga., dealership group reported.

"During 2018, we acquired three dealerships, repurchased approximately $105 million of our shares, and further developed our omnichannel capabilities," Asbury CEO David Hult said in a statement.

Omnichannel typically describes a seamless buying experience, whether consumers are shopping from their computer, mobile device or in the store.

Asbury also announced Wednesday that it had signed an agreement to acquire four stores in the Indianapolis market. The transaction is set to close by the end of March, and the stores are expected to generate approximately $250 million in annual revenue.

Sales: New-vehicle sales increased 6.1 percent to 27,797 vehicles in the quarter, while used-vehicle retail sales rose 8.3 percent to 19,298.

Same-store sales: On a same-store basis, new-vehicle sales increased 2.2 percent to 26,777. That compared with a 0.8 percent gain in U.S. light-vehicle sales across the industry in the fourth quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Same-store used-vehicle sales rose 4.5 percent to 18,624.