Asbury adds Stellantis store in Indiana

Asbury Automotive purchased a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Noblesville, Ind.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. on Monday bought Kahlo Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Noblesville, Ind., from the Kahlo family.

The dealership, which was owned by the Kahlo family, is near Asbury's Hale Chevrolet dealership in Noblesville, a store it acquired in 2017 as it entered the state.

The dealership, which was owned by the Kahlo family, is near Asbury's Hale Chevrolet dealership in Noblesville, a store it acquired in 2017 as it entered the state.

Asbury will retain the Kahlo name for the dealership, the nation's sixth-largest new-vehicle retailer said in the post. The transaction closed Monday, an Asbury spokeswoman said.

"We are thrilled to welcome 71 hardworking team members to the Asbury family and expand in the Indiana market," the post said.

Asbury now has eight dealerships in Indiana, and the Kahlo store marks its 92nd store.

Asbury purchased a Subaru dealership in Colorado this year, while selling a BMW store in Virginia. It plans to buy more stores by the end of the year, including Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the nation's eighth-largest new-vehicle retailer.

Asbury, of Duluth, Ga., ranks No. 6 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 95,165 new vehicles in 2020.

Michael Shanahan of VLT Brokerage represented the Kahlo family in the transaction.

