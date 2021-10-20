Asbury adds Stellantis store in Indiana

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has acquired Kahlo Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Noblesville, Ind., north of Indianapolis, the auto retailer said in a LinkedIn post.

The dealership, which was owned by the Kahlo family, is near Asbury's Hale Chevrolet dealership in Noblesville, a store it acquired in 2017 as it entered the state.

Asbury will retain the Kahlo name for the dealership, the nation's sixth-largest new-vehicle retailer said in the post. The transaction closed Monday, an Asbury spokeswoman said.

"We are thrilled to welcome 71 hardworking team members to the Asbury family and expand in the Indiana market," the post said.