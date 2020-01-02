Asbury's head of operations departs

John Hartman, a 30-year industry veteran hired as one of Asbury Automotive's top executives two years ago, has left the company, the dealership group said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. The change is effective immediately.

Asbury declined to comment on the departure.

Hartman joined the Duluth, Ga., retailer at the close of 2017, replacing David Hult as head of operations when Hult became CEO. Hartman previously served as a market director for another publicly traded dealership group, Group 1 Automotive.

According to Asbury's website, Hartman has held almost every dealership position, working as a salesperson, service adviser, service manager, finance manager, general sales manager and general manager. He was a member of the National Dealer Council for Toyota's former Scion brand. And he served on the board of the Massachusetts State Automotive Dealers Association for six years.

His departure comes just two weeks after Asbury closed its largest acquisition ever and one of the largest in the industry in the past decade with the purchase of 10 luxury dealerships from Park Place Dealerships of Texas in a $1 billion cash deal.

The company is still looking for a finance chief. In November, CFO Sean Goodman left to take the top finance post at AMC Entertainment.

Asbury ranks No. 7 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 105,275 new vehicles in 2018.