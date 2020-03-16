Asbury reviews alternatives in Park Place acquisition amid virus pandemic

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. said Monday it would "continue to evaluate its alternatives" in regard to its planned $1 billion acquisition of most of Park Place Dealerships amid the coronavirus pandemic that it expects to disrupt its business to some degree.

Terminating the deal would cost the company about $30 million in fees and expenses, the nation's seventh-largest new-vehicle retailer said in a regulatory filing, adding that it "does not presently intend to terminate its obligations under the asset purchase agreement."

Asbury announced in December that it would buy 10 luxury stores in Texas with 17 new-vehicle franchises — including many top national performers in the Dallas and Fort Worth markets. The transaction was slated to close by the end of March.

The company, in the filing, said in response to investor inquires that the novel coronavirus has not caused any "significant disruption" to its operations so far, though it does expect to experience some level of disruption.

"The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States remains in its early stages, and we cannot predict the potential future effects of the outbreak on the company's business or its prospects," Asbury said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At least one U.S. dealership, not owned by Asbury, has been forced to close for a few days because of the virus. Toyota of Kirkland in Washington state had to close for several days for deep cleaning and disinfecting this month after a sales-side employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The dealership has since reopened.

And some U.S. dealerships told Automotive News over the past week that they have seen foot traffic, service and/or sales slow amid the outbreak. On Thursday, Asbury sent a message to customers on the measures the retailer is taking to prevent the spread of the virus, among them a moratorium on handshakes, increased sanitization efforts and a prohibition on dealership employees coming to work if they have been exposed to the virus or are feeling ill. All nonessential business travel has been halted as well, Asbury said.

A spokeswoman for Park Place Dealerships declined to comment Monday. Asbury said it would not comment beyond the filing.

Asbury, of Duluth, Ga., ranks No. 7 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 105,275 new vehicles in 2018. It retailed 82,377 used vehicles for the same period, ranking it No. 9 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 retailers in used-vehicle sales.

Jackie Charniga contributed to this report.