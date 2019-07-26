Asbury Q2 profits rise despite slip in vehicle sales

Second-quarter net income rose for Asbury Automotive Group Inc., driven by gains in finance and insurance and service and parts.

Asbury reported Friday that adjusted net income rose 7.5 percent to $45.9 million, while second-quarter revenue rose 4.6 percent to $1.8 billion.

Both new- and used-vehicle same-store sales slipped for Asbury. While same-store new-vehicle sales revenue was virtually flat, gross profit for those sales fell 9 percent.

"While we experienced new vehicle margin pressure, we were able to grow our total front end yield by over $50 per vehicle," Asbury CEO David Hult said in a statement.

Average gross profit per new vehicle dipped 7 percent to $1,448, driven primarily by a 23 percent drop, or $184, in the per-vehicle gross profit for new import-brand vehicles.

Even as new-vehicle profits slid, Asbury's parts-and-service revenue increased 9.5 percent to $217.6 million, and used-vehicle revenue increased 5.2 percent to $509.9 million.

Used-vehicle sales, parts and service, and F&I made up 47 percent of Asbury's revenue in the second quarter but contributed 86 percent of its gross profit.

Asbury also signed agreements to acquire two import stores in the second quarter, the Duluth, Ga., dealership group said in a statement, and shed a Nissan store in Houston.

The two stores — one tucking into Asbury's existing footprint in the Indianapolis market, the other planned for a new market — are expected to generate approximately $175 million in combined annualized revenue. Net profit was adjusted for the Nissan store divestiture, which Asbury said produced an $11.7 million pretax benefit.

Sales: New-vehicle sales rose 1.5 percent in the quarter to 26,449, while used-vehicle retail sales increased 2.6 percent to 22,259.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle sales slid 1.6 percent, or 411 vehicles, to 25,223, slightly better than the 1.7 percent drop in U.S. light-vehicle sales across the industry in the second quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Same-store used-vehicle sales dipped 0.4 percent, or 76 vehicles, to 21,176.

Asbury ranks No. 7 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 105,275 new vehicles in 2018.