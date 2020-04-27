Asbury eyeing acquisitions post-Park Place

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. last month missed out on what would have been its largest acquisition ever and one of the industry's largest deals in a decade. A strong balance sheet, low debt and a stockpile of cash could put the retailer on the prowl for acquisitions this fall.

"We're looking at deals today," Asbury CEO David Hult said by telephone. "Until we see the breaking of the clouds with this virus, we're going to be a little bit slow and thoughtful."

The COVID-19 pandemic spread economic uncertainty and fear across the U.S. in the final weeks of the first quarter, which hindered operations across Asbury's 88-store footprint. Bracing for rough waters, Asbury furloughed 2,300 employees and slashed executive pay.

As of March 24, Asbury had about $566 million of cash and floorplan offsets on hand. Acquisitions, stock buybacks and reinvestment into Asbury stores are all on the table, Hult said.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, official announcements and news media. Here is our list of dealership buy/sells, and submit your buy/sell details.

"Our job when deploying capital is to use it for what we believe is the highest return," he said.
Failure to consummate the planned $1 billion acquisition of most of the luxury Park Place Dealerships in Texas, however, came down to time constraints related to the deal's financing arrangements.

"The last thing I wanted to do was cancel that deal," Hult said April 17. "We would have prolonged the closing and finished the deal at some point. But it wasn't a traditional buy/sell situation."

The deal was slated to close at the end of March, a month before its largest slice of financing, a $525 million bond, was to expire. Asbury also aimed to facilitate the Park Place purchase by tapping into a mortgage loan facility and a senior credit line to floorplan the Park Place vehicle inventory. Those elements, too, would need to be extended to postpone the transaction.

But March did not go as planned. The Duluth, Ga., dealership group instead pivoted to crisis mode and terminated the sale March 24.

When the coronavirus outbreak drastically slowed auto sales and shuttered showrooms across the country in a matter of weeks, such an extension was off the table, Hult said.

"No one would have signed off on it," he said of the underwriters and lenders.

Asbury officials informed Park Place owner Ken Schnitzer that the deal was off. By that time, a number of states were under stay-at-home orders, and the automotive sales and service business had fallen drastically. Asbury paid Schnitzer $10 million in damages for terminating the deal.

"I believe all we have is our reputation. I didn't want to string him out," Hult said.

Asbury repaid the bond to investors, and the mortgage facility and credit line were dissolved. There are currently no plans to reopen the deal with Park Place, though Hult said he believes that Asbury has demonstrated its ability to handle an acquisition of that scale.

"Our sole focus was to successfully close with Park Place. We've shown we could get the bond. We had the roadmap in place," Hult said.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-27-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-20-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters