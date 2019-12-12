Asbury to buy luxury dealerships from Park Place in $1 billion deal

Asbury Automotive Group Inc., the nation's seventh-largest new-vehicle retailer, will pay $1 billion in a cash deal to buy 10 dealerships with 17 new-vehicle franchises -- including many top performers in the Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, markets -- from Park Place Dealerships.

The acquisition, announced Thursday , will grow Asbury's luxury revenue mix to about 50 percent from 33 percent and boost its geographic mix of revenue to 36 percent coming from Texas. Asbury noted that the luxury segment provides stable and strong margins, typically performs better in economic downturns and generates a higher portion of gross profit from service and parts.

The deal, expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, includes a new Jaguar-Land Rover open point store in Austin, Texas, which is expected to open late in the first quarter.

Asbury has 88 dealerships and has been growing its portfolio in the past few years. Park Place is a large luxury dealership group based in Texas.

"Park Place is highly regarded as one of the best and most efficient operators of luxury stores in the industry," Asbury CEO David Hult said in a statement. "Their portfolio of stores comes with a strong base of loyal clients and 2,100 long-term team members throughout the high growth Dallas/Fort Worth market."

On Wall Street, Asbury shares rose 1.7 percent to $116.45 in early trading.

Asbury said the acquisition is expected to add $1.9 billion in annualized revenues. The deal is for three Mercedes-Benz franchises, two franchises each of Lexus, Jaguar and Land Rover, and one franchise each of Porsche, Volvo, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Maserati, Karma and Sprinter.

Many of the stores are among the highest performers in the luxury space, with a Mercedes-Benz store and the Porsche and Bentley dealerships among the top 10 stores based on volume in the country. A Jaguar-Land Rover store and both Lexus dealerships rank in the top 15 nationally, while the Volvo store is ranked in the top 20.

Asbury said the purchase price involves $785 million of goodwill, about $215 million in real estate and leasehold improvements and about $30 million in parts and other fixed assets. It said it would pay for the acquisition through its existing credit, operational cash flow and committed financing.

The company said its fourth-quarter earnings would be impacted by about 5 to 10 cents a share related to costs from the acquisition. The retailer also said it expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings next year of $1 to $1.25 per share, excluding the impact of transaction costs.

Asbury, of Duluth, Ga., ranks No. 7 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 105,275 new vehicles in 2018. It retailed 82,377 used vehicles for the same period, putting it at No. 9 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 retailers ranked by used-vehicle sales.