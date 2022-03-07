Asbury Automotive Group sells Toyota dealership in Colorado

"We are delighted to have Toyota of Colorado Springs join the Baxter Family," Mickey Anderson, CEO of Baxter Auto, said in a statement. "This is a part of our long-term strategy to diversify our geographic footprint, while deepening our longstanding relationship with Toyota Motor Co."

Baxter began its expansion beyond Nebraska in 2008, when it entered Kansas. It now has 23 dealerships in Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado. Last July, Baxter opened a new Subaru dealership in La Vista, Neb.

The sale of the Toyota store marks at least the second dealership sale in a few weeks for Asbury.

Last month, it sold its Plaza Lexus dealership in Creve Coeur, Mo., near St. Louis, to Gurley Leep Automotive Family.

Asbury CEO David Hult told Automotive News in December that the dealership group would have to sell two Lexus stores following its acquisition of Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Stevinson Automotive, which combined included five Lexus outlets.