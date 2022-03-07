Asbury Automotive Group sells Toyota dealership in Colorado

Asbury grew to 10 Lexus stores with those acquisitions, and high-performing dealership groups are allowed up to eight Lexus stores nationally under framework agreements, Hult said.
Hult also told Automotive News in December that the auto retailer expected that with those big acquisitions — Larry H. Miller included 54 new-vehicle dealerships, and Stevinson included eight stores — it may have to sell a few dealerships stemming from a density issue with another manufacturer he didn't name.
A spokeswoman for Asbury didn't immediately respond to questions Monday.
Baxter Auto ranks No. 36 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 21,889 new vehicles in 2020.
Asbury, of Duluth, Ga., ranks No. 6 on that same list, retailing 95,165 new vehicles in 2020. Asbury has estimated that incorporating Larry H. Miller and its other 2021 dealership acquisitions would make it the fourth-largest new-vehicle retailer when measured by pro forma annualized revenue.