Asbury Automotive CFO to step down

Sean Goodman, Asbury Automotive Group’s CFO, is stepping down.

Goodman, 54, will resign effective Nov. 15, Asbury said Friday , to pursue a position outside of the automotive industry.

Goodman was first appointed CFO of one of the nation’s largest public automotive retailers in 2017. Prior to joining Asbury, Goodman held CFO roles at Unifi Inc., a Greensboro, N.C., multinational textile company, and Landis+Gyr Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corp., from April 2011 to January 2016.

He also worked at Home Depot Inc., Morgan Stanley Inc. in London and Deloitte & Touche in New York.

On Dec. 2, Goodman will become AMC Entertainment’s executive vice president of finance, taking over for Craig Ramsey, who will retire on Feb. 28.

William Stax, Asbury’s vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer of the company, will take his place on an interim basis, effective Nov.16, while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Asbury, based in Duluth, Ga., is scheduled to report earnings on Oct. 22.

Asbury ranks No. 7 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 105,275 new vehicles in 2018.

