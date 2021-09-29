Asbury to buy Larry H. Miller Dealerships for $3.2 billion

The transaction follows several other buy-sell megadeals this year as the auto retail industry consolidates.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. will more than double its new-vehicle dealership count and grow its annual revenues by more than 70 percent in the planned $3.2 billion acquisition of the Larry H. Miller Dealerships group.

Asbury, the nation’s sixth-largest new-vehicle retailer, said Wednesday that it will become the fourth-largest automotive retailer when measured by annual revenues when it buys the Miller group.

Miller Dealerships is now the country’s eighth-largest new-vehicle retailer and one of the nation’s largest privately held groups.

“This is a strong, very profitable group and we know it further diversifies us extremely well” and positions the company to continue to grow, Asbury CEO David Hult told investors and analysts in a call Wednesday.

Asbury said that the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, includes 54 new-vehicle dealerships, seven used-vehicle dealerships and 11 collision centers.

The Duluth, Ga., auto retailer will enter six new western states and largely add domestic stores to its lineup, as it expects to add $5.7 billion in annual revenues.

Asked if the sale would cause issues with any automakers, Hult said one brand might pose an issue but otherwise characterized it as a matter of seeking OEM approvals with conversations.

Asbury also obtains a captive F&I provider, Total Care Auto, which allowed Larry H. Miller —  and now Asbury — to sell its own F&I products and then turn around and pay itself back when customers use the products for free repairs and service.

About 90 percent of Total Care Auto's claims wind up with the work done at the dealership group.

Total Care Auto produces about $240 million in revenue, has about 2 million contracts open, and delivers EBITDA margins of more than 20 percent, according to Asbury.

"It's really a great business model," Hult said.

Finally, the deal allows Asbury to expand the reach of its online retailing service Clicklane coast-to-coast, the company said.

The supersized deal follows several other megadeals by the publics in the buy-sell industry this year, including Lithia Motors Inc.’s April purchase of Michigan’s Suburban Collection and the announcements this month by Group 1 Automotive Inc. to acquire 30 dealerships from Prime Automotive Group by late November and Sonic Automotive Inc.’s acquisition of RFJ Auto Partners Holdings Inc., planned to close in December.

"This transaction, coupled with the other two major transactions announced by the publics in the last 30 days, is indicative of an accelerating pace of industry consolidation with the top 50 dealership groups that are private now looking, in many cases, to exit," Erin Kerrigan, managing director at Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side firm in Irvine, Calif., told Automotive News.

In its release, Asbury said it has secured bridge financing to support the deal, which it expects to replace with a combination of permanent debt and equity financing prior to closing.

Shares of Asbury were up 1.1 percent to $201.18 in morning trading. 

Asbury, which bought luxury-brand Park Place Dealerships stores in 2020, has said it aims to add outlets representing $5 billion in revenue over five years. With this deal, it will have exceeded that target. Asbury said it also has deals to buy dealerships representing another $900 million in annual revenue under contract.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, pending regulatory and other approvals, according to a regulatory filing.

The Larry H. Miller group dates back to 1979.

“We look forward to becoming part of one of the nation’s leading and largest automotive and retail companies,” Dean Fitzpatrick, president of Larry H. Miller Dealerships, said in a statement. “Asbury is like-minded in terms of our values and stewardship. Their vision to be the most guest-centric company in the industry aligns with our guiding principle to be the best place in town to work and the best place in town to do business.”

Larry H. Miller of Sandy, Utah, ranks No. 8 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 61,097 new vehicles last year.

Asbury ranks No. 6 on that list, retailing 95,165 new vehicles in 2020. It retailed 80,537 used vehicles for the same period, ranking it No. 9 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 used-vehicle retailers.

John Huetter and Jack Walsworth contributed to this report.

 

