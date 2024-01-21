Annual salary by number of hours worked \n\nSalary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nLess than 40\n\n\n \n$197.5\n\n\n 3.73%\n\n\n \n31%\n\n\n26.1\n\n40-49\n\n\n \n$170.2\n\n\n 2.07%\n\n\n \n38.5%\n\n\n44.1\n\n50-59\n\n\n \n$211.2\n\n\n 0.56%\n\n\n \n54.2%\n\n\n52\n\n60 or more\n\n\n \n$220.9\n\n\n 3.11%\n\n\n \n59.7%\n\n\n63.8\n*Rounded to nearest hundredSource: Research + Knowledge = Insights\n \n\nCOMPARE YOUR SALARY: Find out how your pay matches up with the more than 1,000 U.S. franchised dealership employees and managers who answered the Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey. Head to our website to access our auto retail industry salary calculator. Automotive News Dealership Compensation Calculator > \n\nDATA HIGHLIGHTS: Sort through data from our inaugural Dealership Salary Survey. Among the annual data: Salary by new- vs. used-vehicle sales; by age; by U.S. region and by dealership departments and positions. Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey highlights >