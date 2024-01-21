Annual salary by auto retail positions \nHere's a more detailed look at what employees expected to earn in 2023 in various jobs. Some positions were excluded from this list because there were not enough responses generated to provide substantial data.\nSalary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nPresident/area manager\n\n\n \n$233.3\n\n\n 0.86%\n\n\n \n31.2%\n\n\n49.6\n\nPresident/dealer principal/owner\n\n\n \n$325.7\n\n\n 0.25%\n\n\n \n33.8%\n\n\n46.6\n\nGeneral manager\n\n\n \n$321.2\n\n\n 3.17%\n\n\n \n52.4%\n\n\n54.5\n\nCFO/COO\n\n\n \n$261.9\n\n\n 0.27%\n\n\n \n34.4%\n\n\n51.6\n\nVehicle sales**\n\n\n \n$116.4\n\n\n 14.79%\n\n\n \n71%\n\n\n50.1\n\nPre-owned manager**\n\n\n \n$177.5\n\n\n 13.88%\n\n\n \n57.3%\n\n\n54.5\n\nGeneral sales manager\n\n\n \n$226.4\n\n\n 9.69%\n\n\n \n61.5%\n\n\n53.3\n\nBusiness development center/finance and insurance***\n\n\n \n$206.4\n\n\n 6.56%\n\n\n \n67.6%\n\n\n53.9\n\nFixed operations manager\n\n\n \n$189.8\n\n\n 5.04%\n\n\n \n59.1%\n\n\n54.1\n\nFixed operations non-manager**\n\n\n \n$91.7\n\n\n 4.56%\n\n\n \n39%\n\n\n47.8\n*Rounded to nearest hundredSource: Research + Knowledge = Insights\n \n\nCOMPARE YOUR SALARY: Find out how your pay matches up with the more than 1,000 U.S. franchised dealership employees and managers who answered the Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey. Head to our website to access our auto retail industry salary calculator. Automotive News Dealership Compensation Calculator > \n\nDATA HIGHLIGHTS: Sort through data from our inaugural Dealership Salary Survey. Among the annual data: Salary by new- vs. used-vehicle sales; by age; by U.S. region and by dealership departments and positions. Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey highlights >