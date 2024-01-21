Annual salary by auto dealership departments \nHeavily commission-reliant auto retail variable operations professionals expected to make significantly less in 2023 compared with 2022 reported salaries, while fixed operations staff salaries improved.\nSalary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nCorporate (president, area manager, administrative assistant)\n\n\n \n$222.5\n\n\n 0.59%\n\n\n \n29.2%\n\n\n49.2\n\nDealership executives (such as dealer principal, general manager, CFO and COO)\n\n\n \n$316.0\n\n\n 1.86%\n\n\n \n44.7%\n\n\n52\n\nVariable operations (vehicle sales and finance and insurance)\n\n\n \n$188.7\n\n\n 10.19%\n\n\n \n65.4%\n\n\n53.2\n\nFixed operations (service, parts and collision)\n\n\n \n$168.6\n\n\n 4.98%\n\n\n \n54.8%\n\n\n52.8\n\nAdministration (such as office manager/controller and accounts payable)\n\n\n \n$125.9\n\n\n 2.86%\n\n\n \n18.1%\n\n\n47.3\n*Rounded to nearest hundredSource: Research + Knowledge = Insights\n \n\nCOMPARE YOUR SALARY: Find out how your pay matches up with the more than 1,000 U.S. franchised dealership employees and managers who answered the Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey. Head to our website to access our auto retail industry salary calculator. Automotive News Dealership Compensation Calculator > \n\nDATA HIGHLIGHTS: Sort through data from our inaugural Dealership Salary Survey. Among the annual data: Salary by new- vs. used-vehicle sales; by age; by U.S. region and by dealership departments and positions. Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey highlights >