AIADA's top task: Get to know Biden's team

Part two of its main priorities for the year involves sorting through early Biden-era policies and executive orders and making sure the group's roughly 9,500 members are operating safely through the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a lot of stuff going on, and we'll see what transpires," Lusk said. "But I don't find there will be any shortage of issues to cover for the dealers."

Lusk, 52, spoke with Staff Reporter Audrey LaForest about his outlook for the industry under President Joe Biden and how auto retailing may change post-pandemic. Here are edited excerpts.

Q: As 2021 gets underway, what are the main concerns of the association and its dealer members?

A: What does the post-COVID world look like? We don't really know when we'll be back to full scale, 100 percent, as far as operating capacity, so I think we're just trying to get through that, which will probably be the second part of 2021. We'll give our dealers the tools and the information they need to survive and adapt to any policy challenges they see coming their way.

What about AIADA's policy agenda or to-do list this year?

We'll have to reconnect and stabilize our trading relationships. I'm hopeful that the Biden administration will refrain from the use of tariffs. When your only tool is a tariff hammer, everything was a nail in the last administration. So hopefully we'll get to a more thoughtful policy. At the same time, I don't know that it's going to get any easier. The Biden administration is talking about really prioritizing American workers and other union-type things. It's going to be a challenge to see what they choose to pursue on the trade front — and even on the domestic front — that could impact our members and the products they represent.

What other issues are you hoping the administration addresses over the next four years?

Obviously, he's going to have a COVID package that could contain a lot of stuff and a stimulus package. How that works its way through Congress is a big question mark, but there is no question that the Biden administration — and I think the industry — supports including more incentives for electric vehicles and those types of things. We're mindful of any tax increases that could be included as a part of that as well that could impact our dealer members.

So we'll wait and see, but I think you'll see a more process-driven administration, at least initially. We're not going to have a "policy by tweet" kind of thing that we've had the last few years. We'll be able to have time to react to see what comes our way. But there's no question that there's going to be more focus on the environmental aspects that could impact the industry in a positive and negative way. There's all kinds of issues that could come our way. It's just a question of timing.

Biden already has directed the EPA and the Department of Transportation to revisit vehicle fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards. How do you expect that to play out?

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation is driving that train for the industry. We'll wait and see what happens there, but I think you've seen a commitment by all the manufacturers to reduce their environmental footprint. They've shown a commitment to increasing fuel-efficiency standards. They've shown a commitment to an electrified future in many instances. I think you'll see a lot more positive work, and I am hopeful that they can work something out as it relates to that issue.

What about efforts by the administration and automakers to ramp up electrification in the U.S.?

As dealers, we want to provide consumers with what they want to buy. For the past few years, they really wanted to buy sport utility vehicles and trucks — and some cars — but really it's been a truck-driven world. Before that, the electrification side was luxury-type vehicles with the exception of the Chevy Volt. Now you've got more electric trucks coming online.

Dealers want to provide consumers with what they want, and I think you're going to have to have some customer incentives on these vehicles. You have some now, but that runs out after a certain threshold. You're going to need charging stations. There's a whole infrastructure question. There's a lot of issues surrounding how we actually get there. Consumers have to really drive the process and go out and buy those to really make a difference.

Are dealers ready for this big push toward electrification?

Dealers are very resilient, and they're always optimistic about that. Just look at how quickly dealers transformed during the pandemic to go almost all-digital. We've been talking about a digital revolution for a while, but this happened almost overnight. There's a big myth out there that dealers aren't interested in really selling electric vehicles. We're going to sell whatever the customers want to buy, so they want to provide them with what they want. Most dealers realize that there's going to be a big push on that in the next few years. They can see a lot of the stocks on these companies that are going up because of their commitment to electrification. They're going to have to adjust. The ones that do will prosper, and the ones that don't may lag behind, but that's always the case because successful dealers are entrepreneurs that are evolving every day to changing business times.

Post-pandemic, do you think dealers will be in a better position because they can offer more convenience and flexibility to consumers?

No question that the digitization of the industry is here to stay, and it's only going to improve. The really good ones are going to figure out the best way to do that and succeed at that. You have to be able to sell a car to a customer any way they want to buy it, and some people want to come and spend the day there test driving, and others want to just look at it online. You have to be able to provide the customer with the experience they want. Old habits die hard, but this was a forced way that really pushed digitization to the front, and it's here to stay.

How might the industry evolve after the pandemic?

I think you're going to see more consolidation throughout the industry in the years to come. You're going to see dealers continue to operate more efficiently, utilizing technology, working with their manufacturers to get the product to the customer. It's going to be a win-win for dealers and consumers.

What has helped dealers the most in terms of the government's response to the crisis?

It really depends on where you are because a lot of these are state and local requirements that they've met. Now obviously the stimulus, or the money that was given to customers, was a big shot in the arm. Whether we get a new stimulus, that can also be helpful depending on how that is worked out. We're going to wait and see what happens, but, again, dealers will adapt to whatever the environment is and continue to operate successfully and efficiently.