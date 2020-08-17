After loss of husband to COVID-19, Katharine Garff takes the helm

While Katharine didn't have a day-to-day role in the dealership group, she was long involved in the background, both as a board member of Garff Enterprises and as an informal adviser to her husband.

"We acted as a couple," she said. "We just did everything together. We were a team."

When Robert was chairman, he went to work every day because "he just loved being with his boys," Katharine said. She now goes to the office at least once a week and talks to the team almost daily by phone.

"I don't think I will change anything. But the company will never be status quo. ... It will always be adapting. It will always be growing, hopefully in the right direction," she said. "We buy maybe one or two dealerships a year. We want to have steady, deliberate growth."

During the pandemic, Ken Garff Automotive accelerated its digital strategy, making "significant investments of time and resources to adapt to the online and home-delivery demand for sales and service," John wrote in an email to Automotive News.

Katharine said her focus largely will remain on philanthropic efforts, many centered on education. Ken Garff Automotive this spring launched the We're Hear For You initiative — a play on its We Hear You tag line — in which dealership employees have volunteered for more than 100 projects, such as providing groceries to older people or taking lunch to hospital workers.

"We've turned the devastation of COVID and difficulties of COVID ... into an opportunity to give back to the community and to really let our employees shine," she said.

The efforts also proved personally healing.

"It's really been helpful for me as I've been trying to get over the loss of my husband to see the inspirational things that the company has been doing," she said. "It's all about building people."

That's what her husband — a community leader who headed the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics and a former speaker of the Utah House of Representatives — did without ego, she said, adding that he was a "wonderful listener" who gave "sage advice."