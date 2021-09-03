After Ida's battering, dealers pick up pieces

At Bridgewater Chevrolet, rushing water carried away furniture, printers, cabinets and even cars.

"We were certainly surprised to see the amount of water where we're located," said Ferraez, who owns the store with his son. "We've had 6- and 7-inch rains before, and never has the floodwater gotten even close to the dealership."

The dealership had about 60 new Chevrolets, at least that many customer cars and another 70 to 80 used vehicles on the property, Ferraez told Automotive News. As far as Ferraez could tell late last week, all those cars were ruined because they sat in four to five feet of water for hours.

While the dealership was shut down late last week, Ferraez said he expected Bridgewater Chevrolet's service department would reopen Monday, Sept. 6.

Around 100 new vehicles are expected at the store in mid-September to replenish inventory, he said.

"The good news is that I have another Chevrolet store five miles down the same road, as well as a Buick-GMC store," he said. "So we'll be able to take care of our customers" in the meantime.

Flash flooding and floating debris also damaged the showroom and vehicles at Lexus of Bridgewater, located next door to the Chevrolet store. An official at the dealership declined to comment, but pictures posted on social media by an employee showed cars that had been swept into each other or off the lot and into nearby trees.