Acura, Mazda, Toyota and Chevy dealerships among stores purchased in Q1, Q2 transactions

Dealerships in five states sell in recent transactions

Two auto retailers continued their growth with dealership purchases in May and April, a Nissan dealer and partner added two stores in the first quarter and another group bought a store and sold another early this year.

Here's a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic stores and dealerships in Tennessee, Iowa, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Washington.

 

Umansky Automotive Group adds two Tenn. dealerships

Umansky Automotive Group of Memphis, Tenn., continued its expansion in the state this month with the purchase of two Bill Gatton dealerships.

Umansky on May 10 bought Bill Gatton Acura and Bill Gatton Mazda in Johnson City, Umansky Automotive owner Dan Umansky told Automotive News.

Bill Gatton died in April at age 89. Umansky said Gatton had agreed to sell him the dealerships before he died and the transaction was finalized by his estate.

Umansky renamed the dealerships Johnson City Acura and Johnson City Mazda.

These aren't the first dealerships the group purchased from Gatton. In January, Umansky bought Bill Gatton Honda in Bristol, Tenn.

Umansky Automotive also has dealerships in California, Wisconsin, Virginia and Mississippi.

 

Iowa City acquisition

McGrath Family of Dealerships acquired its first Toyota dealership when it bought Toyota of Iowa City in Iowa on April 1.

McGrath Family of Dealerships, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, purchased the store from brothers Mark Dreusicke and Jim Dreusicke.

It was the only dealership the brothers owned, according to buy-sell firm Haig Partners of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Kevin Nill, partner at Haig Partners, represented the sellers in the transaction.

The dealership was renamed McGrath Toyota of Iowa City. Iowa City, home of the University of Iowa, is located in the eastern part of the state and south of Cedar Rapids.

"This acquisition not only broadens the availability and range of our services to the public, it enriches our culture as a company with increased expertise and opportunity," Pat McGrath, owner of McGrath Family of Dealerships, said in a statement.

McGrath Family of Dealerships now has 10 new-vehicle rooftops and three used-vehicle stores throughout Iowa, according to its website.

 

Nissan dealer and partner expand in New Jersey

Richard Osiashvili and business partner Danny Avrutin in March bought the former Bob Novick Auto Mall in Bridgeton, N.J.

The auto mall has two rooftops next to one another: a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac store and a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership.

Osiashvili is a New Jersey Nissan dealer and runs two independent used-car dealerships, according to broker Rob Lee. Lee, director of the Northeast region for Tim Lamb Group, a buy-sell firm in Columbus, Ohio, represented the sellers in the sale.

Bob Novick, CEO, and his daughter, Debby Novick, president, on March 30 sold the auto mall and their only stores, Lee said.

Bob Novick first purchased the General Motors dealership in 1971. At the time, it was solely a Chevrolet store, according to the dealership's website.

The dealerships now operate as Bridgeton Auto Mall. Bridgeton is located in southern New Jersey.

Osiashvili also is president of Route 23 Nissan in Butler, N.J., in the northern part of the state, Lee said.

Osiashvili is dealer operator of the newly acquired stores, Lee, said, and Avrutin is co-owner and president, according to his LinkedIn profile.

 

Windy Automotive Group acquires a store, sells another

Windy Automotive Group Inc. acquired and sold dealerships during the first few months of 2022.

Windy Automotive on Feb. 1 bought Zeck Chevrolet in Purcell, Okla., from Zeck Auto. The dealership was renamed Windy Chevrolet, Windy Automotive CEO Tony Booth said.

"This store fit my five-year plan for buying 10 more stores around Oklahoma City," Booth told Automotive News.

Booth, who relocated his group's headquarters from Washington state to Oklahoma City, said he plans to buy more dealerships this year in that area, with one already under contract. In September last year, Windy Automotive bought Byford Nissan in Elk City, Okla. Booth's group also purchased a Ford-Lincoln dealership in Alva, Okla., in 2020.

Booth also is president of Country Chevrolet in Colville, Wash., and has a financial interest in Sunrise Chevrolet in Omak, Wash., and OK Chevrolet in Tonasket, Wash., he said.

Booth said his group also last month sold Windy Chevrolet in Ellensburg, Wash.

"Jordan Booth was the executive manager and we moved him to Oklahoma to be executive manager at the new Windy Chevrolet," Booth said of his oldest son.

Performance Brokerage Services, a buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., which handled the Washington transaction, said Justin Henning on April 5 bought the Ellensburg store. The Windy Chevrolet name will remain on the dealership for a year, according to the broker.

Henning also owns a Chevrolet-Nissan dealership in Walla Walla, Wash., and is a partner in an RV dealership group, according to Performance Brokerage Services.

