Acura, Mazda, Toyota and Chevy dealerships among stores purchased in Q1, Q2 transactions

Umansky Automotive Group of Memphis, Tenn., continued its expansion in the state this month with the purchase of two Bill Gatton dealerships.

Umansky on May 10 bought Bill Gatton Acura and Bill Gatton Mazda in Johnson City, Umansky Automotive owner Dan Umansky told Automotive News.

Bill Gatton died in April at age 89. Umansky said Gatton had agreed to sell him the dealerships before he died and the transaction was finalized by his estate.

Umansky renamed the dealerships Johnson City Acura and Johnson City Mazda.

These aren't the first dealerships the group purchased from Gatton. In January, Umansky bought Bill Gatton Honda in Bristol, Tenn.

Umansky Automotive also has dealerships in California, Wisconsin, Virginia and Mississippi.