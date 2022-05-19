Acura, Mazda, Toyota and Chevy dealerships among stores purchased in Q1, Q2 transactions

Windy Automotive Group Inc. acquired and sold dealerships during the first few months of 2022.
Windy Automotive on Feb. 1 bought Zeck Chevrolet in Purcell, Okla., from Zeck Auto. The dealership was renamed Windy Chevrolet, Windy Automotive CEO Tony Booth said.
"This store fit my five-year plan for buying 10 more stores around Oklahoma City," Booth told Automotive News.
Booth, who relocated his group's headquarters from Washington state to Oklahoma City, said he plans to buy more dealerships this year in that area, with one already under contract. In September last year, Windy Automotive bought Byford Nissan in Elk City, Okla. Booth's group also purchased a Ford-Lincoln dealership in Alva, Okla., in 2020.
Booth also is president of Country Chevrolet in Colville, Wash., and has a financial interest in Sunrise Chevrolet in Omak, Wash., and OK Chevrolet in Tonasket, Wash., he said.
Booth said his group also last month sold Windy Chevrolet in Ellensburg, Wash.
"Jordan Booth was the executive manager and we moved him to Oklahoma to be executive manager at the new Windy Chevrolet," Booth said of his oldest son.
Performance Brokerage Services, a buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., which handled the Washington transaction, said Justin Henning on April 5 bought the Ellensburg store. The Windy Chevrolet name will remain on the dealership for a year, according to the broker.
Henning also owns a Chevrolet-Nissan dealership in Walla Walla, Wash., and is a partner in an RV dealership group, according to Performance Brokerage Services.