4 dealerships change hands in single-store deals; Morris, Thomas buy stores

A trio of single-dealership transactions in the South and one near Columbus, Ohio, are among recent dealership buy-sells completed in April and May.
Here's a quick look at four transactions involving domestic- and import-brand stores. One also involves a new dealer.
- Stephanie Morris acquired her first dealership on May 5, buying James Hodge Chevrolet in Okmulgee, Okla., south of Tulsa. Morris bought the dealership from Jack Hodge. The store has been renamed Stephanie Morris Chevrolet. Andy Church of Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions, a buy-sell firm based in Markham, Ontario, and with an office in Jupiter, Fla., represented the seller in the transaction.
- Tony Thomas, a former partner at Hyundai of Silsbee in Silsbee, Texas, on May 19 bought Plaza Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Orangeburg in South Carolina. Orangeburg is a rural area south of the state's capital city of Columbia. Thomas acquired the store from Joseph Nolette who sold it to focus on his Florida dealerships, according to a news release. The dealership has been renamed Tony T Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Orangeburg. George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services, a dealership buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., represented Nolette in the transaction. Thomas did not use a broker.