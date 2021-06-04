4 dealership groups expand with regional acquisitions

The dealership is now Phil Long group's second store in Glenwood Springs, where it has a Honda dealership. Phil Long also has Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Toyota dealerships. It ranks No. 100 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 9,068 new vehicles in 2020.

Great Lakes Auto Network, of Akron, Ohio, acquired its first dealership in the western part of Ohio on Tuesday when it bought LaRiche Toyota-Subaru in Findlay from Bob LaRiche. The single rooftop has been renamed Great Lakes Toyota-Subaru. Both are new brands for the group.

"Where do you find two tier-one import franchises combined together under one rooftop? It's a very exciting opportunity," Joey Huang, president of Great Lakes Auto Network, told Automotive News. Neither party used a broker, Huang said. Great Lakes also has two Honda dealerships, a Hyundai dealership and a Kia store in its portfolio. In February, Great Lakes sold three dealerships in northeast Ohio to Montrose Auto Group: a Chevrolet store in Jefferson, a Buick-GMC store in Ashtabula and a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Kingsville, Huang said. In January 2020, Great Lakes bought a Honda store in Elyria, Ohio.

Pedder Auto Group, of Hemet, Calif., on May 28 purchased Poway Hyundai and Poway Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram north of San Diego from longtime dealer Mark Abelkop, who was selling his last two stores. The dealerships have been renamed Pedder Hyundai of Poway and Pedder Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Poway.