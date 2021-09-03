3 domestic-brand dealerships change hands in single-store deals

Acquisitions reported in California, Missouri and North Carolina

Melissa Burden
Scott Halvorson in August 2021 bought Matt Ford in Buckner, Mo., from Louis Matt and family.

Three domestic-brand stores changed hands in August, with two transactions involving dealers who bought their first franchised dealerships.

Here's a quick look at the deals.

Third dealership

Abraham Razick acquired his third dealership Aug. 26 when he bought McCoy & Mills Ford in Fullerton, Calif., north of Anaheim, from retiring dealer Jim Miller.

Razick, an Automotive News 40 Under 40 honoree in 2016, renamed the dealership Fullerton Ford Orange County.

Razick also owns Hyundai of Yuma and Kia of Yuma, in Arizona, with partner Adli Kakish. Razick is the sole owner of the Ford dealership.

"I think it's a great opportunity to be able to own a Ford store now with electrification and their investment with electrification," Razick told Automotive News. "Being in Orange County, it's just a big deal out here."

Razick has begun renovating the Ford dealership and expects an image-compliant remodel to be completed in 15 months.

Razick, a Marine veteran, has been an advocate for veterans with his two Yuma dealerships by helping with job placement or putting veterans through a mechanic internship.

"My objective is to be a beacon of light for the veterans," he said. "Because a lot of us veterans, we get out of the military and we don't really know what to do. When I got out of the military when I was 20 years old, the automotive industry was my blessing. I just want to show them that, 'Hey, it's possible.' "

Razick also offers free oil changes to veterans, regardless of where they purchased their vehicle, at the Arizona dealerships.

"I plan on eventually implementing that here," Razick said of the Ford dealership.

From used vehicles to new

Scott Halvorson has purchased his first franchised dealership — a Ford store in the Kansas City suburb of Buckner, Mo. — after owning a used-vehicle dealership for 28 years.

On Aug. 16, Halvorson bought Matt Ford from Louis Matt and the Matt family. The dealership has been renamed Halvorson Ford. The Matt family owned and operated the store since 1976.

Halvorson said he has a son "coming up" in the business and he was looking for a new-vehicle franchise as a "next step." He said he had been scouting for some time and actually lost a deal before learning about the Ford store.

Halvorson previously owned Mid America Auto Exchange Inc. in Olathe, Kan., also a Kansas City suburb. That store closed July 30, according to a Mid America Auto Exchange Facebook post. The property was sold to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Halvorson said.

Tim Wild of Tim Lamb Group represented the seller in the Ford dealership transaction.

First franchised store

Bilal Hamze, who since 2005 has owned a used-vehicle business, has purchased his first franchised dealership.

Hamze on Aug. 17 bought Hometown Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in Reidsville, N.C., from Hometown Auto Group and owner William Stokes Huff.

The store has been renamed Impex Chevrolet-Buick-GMC. Reidsville is northeast of Greensboro, N.C.

Hamze said he had been looking for the right opportunity to "ease into the franchised world" and liked that the Hometown store had three General Motors brands.

Hamze also owns Impex Auto Sales in Greensboro and Impex Pre-Owned in Boiling Springs, S.C.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

