Suppliers to the 2025 Lincoln Navigator

Suppliers wanted: Content for car cutaways represents a sampling of global suppliers surveyed across 400+ components and systems. If you’d like to be included in future cutaway surveys, please contact purva.prashar@spglobal.com or visit autotechinsight.spglobal.comClick on supplier name to visit company website.\n \n Supplier\n Part\n \n \n\t\t\t\t\t\tAuriaFloor carpet\n\nGestampSide impact beams\n\nKostalSteering column module\n\nVibracousticSeat dampers\n\nMacLean-FoggTransmission valves\n\nPrehRear climate control\n\nVibracousticChassis mounts\n\nEFC InternationalW-base clip - rear fascia\n\nMartinrea IndustriesFuel filler\n\nPrehHumidity and temperature sensor\n\nKostalFolding seat control unit\n\nEFC InternationalMetal U-nut - liftgage and applique\n\nWR ControlsSeat fold cables\n\nVibracousticSpring seats\n\nMacLean-FoggWheel fastener\n\nVibracousticDampers\n\nKostalCenter console switch panel sensor\n\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center