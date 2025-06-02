Car Cutaways

Suppliers to the 2025 Lincoln Navigator

June 02, 2025 07:09 PM

Featured Stories

EV
Donald Trump revokes EV policies with speed — and uncertain legal standing

President Donald Trump is slated to sign a bill that would roll back California's clean transportation waivers, one of many moves to unravel federal support for EVs.

MB
By:
Molly Boigon
Stellantis
First wind tunnel, turbine cars and minivans: 100 years of Chrysler innovations
VB
By:
Vince Bond Jr.
Mobility
Waymo leads autonomy race, but Tesla could quickly close gap in competition of ‘heavyweights’
PB
By:
Pete Bigelow
Stellantis
New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa faces series of hurdles
VB
By:
Vince Bond Jr.
