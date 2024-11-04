Suppliers to the 2025 BMW X3

Suppliers wanted: Content for car cutaways represents a sampling of global suppliers surveyed across 400+ components and systems. If you’d like to be included in future cutaway surveys, please contact purva.prashar@spglobal.com or visit autotechinsight.spglobal.comClick on supplier name to visit company website.\r\n \r\n Supplier\r\n Part\r\n \r\n \r\n\t\t\t\t\t\tGestampTailgate\r\n\r\nAuriaFloor carpet\r\n\r\nAuriaWiring harness protection\r\n\r\nDelfingenLiftgate hinges\r\n\r\nEFC InternationalClip - cupholder\r\n\r\nRollaxSuspension components\r\n\r\nPlastomerSeals and gaskets for HVAC\r\n\r\nNemakCylinder head\r\n\r\nVibracousticJounce bumpers\r\n\r\nIBS FiltranTransmission oil pan with integrated oil filter\r\n\r\nEdschaDoor checks\r\n\r\nVibracousticHydraulic motor mounts\r\n\r\nEFC InternationalRubber plugs\r\n\r\nGestampUpper-side member\r\n\r\nVibracousticCenter-bearing supports\r\n\r\nPlastomerNVH pads\r\n\r\nGestampFront trunklid floor\r\n\r\nGK AutomotiveFront drive unitSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center