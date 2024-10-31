2024 Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey highlights Automotive News and a partner firm surveyed more than 1,000 franchised dealership employees from August through October on their expected 2023 salaries, including commissions and bonuses. The average employee surveyed predicted their 2023 income would surpass $200,000. That’s about 3 times higher than what the average U.S. worker made in 2022, the last year U.S. Census Bureau data was available. Below are highlights. Results were weighted.Annual salary by auto retail manager and nonmanagerAuto dealership managers, such as general managers and dealer principals, averaged nearly $115,000 more in income than nonmanagers, but both managers and nonmanagers expected to make 6 figures in 2023.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nManager\n\n\n \n$225.0\n\n\n 1.7%\n\n\n \n53.4%\n\n\n52.9\n\nEmployee\n\n\n \n$110.7\n\n\n 0.9%\n\n\n \n36.7%\n\n\n48\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by auto dealership departmentsHeavily commission-reliant auto retail variable operations professionals expected to make significantly less in 2023 compared with 2022 reported salaries, while fixed operations staff salaries improved.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nCorporate (president, area manager, administrative assistant)\n\n\n \n$222.5\n\n\n 0.6%\n\n\n \n29.2%\n\n\n49.2\n\nDealership executives (such as dealer principal, general manager, CFO and COO)\n\n\n \n$316.0\n\n\n 1.9%\n\n\n \n44.7%\n\n\n52\n\nVariable operations (vehicle sales and finance and insurance)\n\n\n \n$188.7\n\n\n 10%\n\n\n \n65.4%\n\n\n53.2\n\nFixed operations (service, parts and collision)\n\n\n \n$168.6\n\n\n 5%\n\n\n \n54.8%\n\n\n52.8\n\nAdministration (such as office manager/controller and accounts payable)\n\n\n \n$125.9\n\n\n 3%\n\n\n \n18.1%\n\n\n47.3\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by auto retail positionsHere's a more detailed look at what employees expected to earn in 2023 in various jobs. Some positions were excluded from this list because there were not enough responses generated to provide substantial data.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nPresident/area manager\n\n\n \n$233.3\n\n\n 0.9%\n\n\n \n31.2%\n\n\n49.6\n\nPresident/dealer principal/owner\n\n\n \n$325.7\n\n\n 0.3%\n\n\n \n33.8%\n\n\n46.6\n\nGeneral manager\n\n\n \n$321.2\n\n\n 3.2%\n\n\n \n52.4%\n\n\n54.5\n\nCFO/COO\n\n\n \n$261.9\n\n\n 0.3%\n\n\n \n34.4%\n\n\n51.6\n\nVehicle sales**\n\n\n \n$116.4\n\n\n 15%\n\n\n \n71%\n\n\n50.1\n\nPre-owned manager**\n\n\n \n$177.5\n\n\n 14%\n\n\n \n57.3%\n\n\n54.5\n\nGeneral sales manager\n\n\n \n$226.4\n\n\n 9.7%\n\n\n \n61.5%\n\n\n53.3\n\nBusiness development center/finance and insurance***\n\n\n \n$206.4\n\n\n 6.6%\n\n\n \n67.6%\n\n\n53.9\n\nFixed operations manager\n\n\n \n$189.8\n\n\n 5%\n\n\n \n59.1%\n\n\n54.1\n\nFixed operations non-manager**\n\n\n \n$91.7\n\n\n 4.6%\n\n\n \n39%\n\n\n47.8\n*Rounded to nearest hundred**Small sample size under 50***Respondents predominantly F&IAnnual salary by pay bracketsAuto retail professionals who expected to make $250,000 or more in 2023 tended to put in longer hours and drew more of their income from commissions and/or bonuses than some lower-paid colleagues.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nLess than $100,000\n\n\n \n$72.2\n\n\n 2.8%\n\n\n \n28.4%\n\n\n47.8\n\n$100,000-$299,000\n\n\n \n$176.3\n\n\n 3.4%\n\n\n \n52.1%\n\n\n52.7\n\n$300,000-$399,000\n\n\n \n$347.5\n\n\n 0.8%\n\n\n \n61.4%\n\n\n53.6\n\n$400,000+\n\n\n \n$450\n\n\n 3.8%\n\n\n \n66.4%\n\n\n52.6\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual U.S. average dealership employee salary and hoursAuto dealership professionals reported expectations to earn big money in 2023 , but they had to put in long hours for it.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\n2023 average salary*\n\n\n \n$200.2\n\n\n 1.8%\n\n\n \n50%\n\n\n51.9\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by number of hours workedAuto dealership professionals who reported putting in more time each week and relying on commissions also earned more on average than other colleagues.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nLess than 40\n\n\n \n$197.5\n\n\n 3.7%\n\n\n \n31%\n\n\n26.1\n\n40-49\n\n\n \n$170.2\n\n\n 2.1%\n\n\n \n38.5%\n\n\n44.1\n\n50-59\n\n\n \n$211.2\n\n\n 0.6%\n\n\n \n54.2%\n\n\n52\n\n60 or more\n\n\n \n$220.9\n\n\n 3.1%\n\n\n \n59.7%\n\n\n63.8\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by new- vs. used-vehicle salesDealerships that mostly sold used vehicles on average expected to see their income drop the most in 2023 compared with 2022. Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nDealership sells mostly new vehicles\n\n\n \n$214.1\n\n\n 1.8%\n\n\n \n51.6%\n\n\n50.4\n\nDealership sells a mix of new and used vehicles\n\n\n \n$211.0\n\n\n 0.6%\n\n\n \n52.5%\n\n\n52.4\n\nDealership sells mostly used vehicles\n\n\n \n$180.3\n\n\n 4.7%\n\n\n \n46.6%\n\n\n53.2\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by company size (number of employees in organization or group)Dealership groups with more employees paid more on average than smaller auto retailers.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nLess than 50 employees\n\n\n \n$146.2\n\n\n 4.6%\n\n\n \n40.3%\n\n\n51.6\n\n50 - 249 employees\n\n\n \n$207.1\n\n\n 0.1%\n\n\n \n52.4%\n\n\n50.9\n\n250-999 employees\n\n\n \n$221.6\n\n\n 1.4%\n\n\n \n51.2%\n\n\n51.8\n\n1,000 or more employees\n\n\n \n$231.0\n\n\n 3.2%\n\n\n \n57%\n\n\n53.9\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by number of dealerships in organizationAuto retailers with 10 to 24 dealerships saw employees work longer hours, but they expected to make more money, than organizations with smaller and larger footprints.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\n1\n\n\n \n$179.5\n\n\n 1%\n\n\n \n44.2%\n\n\n51.3\n\n2 to 4\n\n\n \n$206.8\n\n\n 1%\n\n\n \n51.9%\n\n\n51.3\n\n5 to 9\n\n\n \n$221.5\n\n\n 0.7%\n\n\n \n56.4%\n\n\n51.4\n\n10 to 24\n\n\n \n$233.2\n\n\n 3.6%\n\n\n \n52.9%\n\n\n55\n\n25 to 49\n\n\n \n$207.7\n\n\n 1.3%\n\n\n \n42.9%\n\n\n50.5\n\n50 or more\n\n\n \n$204.1\n\n\n 5%\n\n\n \n57.4%\n\n\n53.4\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by dealerships owned by public companies vs. privately owned storesEmployees at publicly traded dealership groups expected to make less on average in 2023 than peers working for privately held auto retailers. It is unknown how many of the public groups were represented in the study.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nPublic\n\n\n \n$177.9\n\n\n 4.4%\n\n\n \n55.4%\n\n\n53.2\n\nPrivate\n\n\n \n$211.0\n\n\n 1.4%\n\n\n \n51.1%\n\n\n51.7\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by vehicle brand typeEmployees at luxury dealerships anticipated earnings higher than those at retailers selling mainstream models.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nDomestic\n\n\n \n$204.6\n\n\n 1.1%\n\n\n \n48.7%\n\n\n51.4\n\nImport\n\n\n \n$214.6\n\n\n 1.2%\n\n\n \n52.2%\n\n\n52\n\nLuxury\n\n\n \n$222.6\n\n\n 1.1%\n\n\n \n52.4%\n\n\n50.7\n\nNonluxury\n\n\n \n$206.5\n\n\n 1.1%\n\n\n \n50.8%\n\n\n52\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by genderFemale dealership employees expected to make significantly less on average than their male counterparts.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nMen\n\n\n \n$218.7\n\n\n 1.6%\n\n\n \n55.2%\n\n\n52.2\n\nWomen\n\n\n \n$144.4\n\n\n 0.2%\n\n\n \n29.8%\n\n\n49.7\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by ageDespite their relatively young age, millennials still expected to make more than $200,000 on average working in the auto retail industry last year, though Generation X anticipated the highest income. There were not enough Generation Z respondents to include a data set for that generation.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nMillennial (27-42 years)\n\n\n \n$205.6\n\n\n 0.2%\n\n\n \n52.1%\n\n\n51.1\n\nGeneration X (43-58 years)\n\n\n \n$214.9\n\n\n 1.6%\n\n\n \n54.4%\n\n\n52.4\n\nBaby boomer (59 years or older)\n\n\n \n$202.5\n\n\n 2.6%\n\n\n \n47.2%\n\n\n51.7\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by educationA high school graduate can make a 6-figure annual income in auto retail.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nHigh school graduate\n\n\n \n$207.1\n\n\n 3.7%\n\n\n \n53.4%\n\n\n52.3\n\nSome postsecondary\n\n\n \n$197.7\n\n\n 2.8%\n\n\n \n56.1%\n\n\n52.1\n\nTrade, technical or college degree\n\n\n \n$166.2\n\n\n 2.1%\n\n\n \n51.1%\n\n\n49.3\n\nUniversity undergraduate degree\n\n\n \n$224.5\n\n\n 1.8%\n\n\n \n47.5%\n\n\n52.6\n\nGraduate degree\n\n\n \n$221.3\n\n\n 3.4%\n\n\n \n41.7%\n\n\n50.3\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by years of experience in the industryWith less than a decade of experience in auto retail, survey respondents expected to reach a 6-figure income last year. More experienced workers also earned more.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nLess than 10 years\n\n\n \n$127.3\n\n\n 5.1%\n\n\n \n41.4%\n\n\n48.5\n\n10-15 years\n\n\n \n$205.3\n\n\n 1.8%\n\n\n \n52.7%\n\n\n51\n\n16-20 years\n\n\n \n$207.3\n\n\n 0.4%\n\n\n \n56.1%\n\n\n52.2\n\n21-30 years\n\n\n \n$222.5\n\n\n 1.5%\n\n\n \n54.7%\n\n\n53.2\n\n31 years or more\n\n\n \n$216.0\n\n\n 1.1%\n\n\n \n50.2%\n\n\n52\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by years at companyAuto retail professionals expected to make more than $175,000 on average after less than 2 years working for their current employer.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nLess than 2\n\n\n \n$178.3\n\n\n 0.5%\n\n\n \n48.4%\n\n\n51.2\n\n3-9\n\n\n \n$217.7\n\n\n 2.3%\n\n\n \n52.7%\n\n\n53\n\n10 or more\n\n\n \n$214.5\n\n\n 1.8%\n\n\n \n52%\n\n\n51\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by U.S. regionDealerships and groups in the western U.S. on average paid better than those in other parts of the country, while personnel reported spending the most time on the job in the South.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nSouth\n\n\n \n$198.5\n\n\n 2.8%\n\n\n \n51.1%\n\n\n54\n\nWest\n\n\n \n$218.4\n\n\n 1.8%\n\n\n \n49.2%\n\n\n51.3\n\nNortheast\n\n\n \n$179.6\n\n\n 1.3%\n\n\n \n44.3%\n\n\n49.5\n\nMidwest\n\n\n \n$196.5\n\n\n 3.2%\n\n\n \n48.2%\n\n\n50.7\n*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by community size where dealership is locatedDealerships in larger-population markets generally paid auto retail professionals better.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nRural**\n\n\n \n$146.8\n\n\n 0.8%\n\n\n \n43.7%\n\n\n52\n\nTown or city of 10,000-100,000 people\n\n\n \n$193.1\n\n\n 0.7%\n\n\n \n51.3%\n\n\n50.8\n\nMedium city of 100,000 to 249,000 people\n\n\n \n$185.3\n\n\n 2.8%\n\n\n \n46.7%\n\n\n51.3\n\nLarge city of 250,000 to 500,000 people\n\n\n \n$212.5\n\n\n 1.1%\n\n\n \n55.4%\n\n\n54.2\n\nMetro (city of more than 500,000 people)\n\n\n \n$255.8\n\n\n 2.1%\n\n\n \n56.4%\n\n\n52.7\n*Rounded to nearest hundred**Small sample size of just more than 40Annual salary by minority groupsMembers of minority groups* working in auto retail made $8,300 less on average than nonminorities.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary**\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage% commissionsand/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nNonminorities\n\n\n \n$209.4\n\n\n 2.1%\n\n\n \n51.2%\n\n\n52\n\nMinorities\n\n\n \n$201.1\n\n\n 0.5%\n\n\n \n55%\n\n\n51.9\n*Respondents who described themselves as a member of one or more of the following groups: Hispanic or Latino; Black or African American; Asian; member of a religion that experiences discrimination; American Indian or Alaska Native; LGBTQI+ community; physical or health challenge/disability; mental health challenge/neurodiverse; Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander; other.*Rounded to nearest hundredAnnual salary by brandAmong nonluxury brands, Hyundai dealerships were associated with the largest expected auto retail incomes. Several brand results are excluded because there were not enough responses to generate meaningful data.Salary includes commissions and bonuses, before taxes/deductions (in thousands)\n \n2023 average salary*\nAverage% changevs. 2022\nAverage commissions and/or bonuses\nAverage number of hours worked\n\n\nAcura\n\n\n \n$229.4\n\n\n 1%\n\n\n \n50%\n\n\n51.1\n\nAudi\n\n\n \n$213.6\n\n\n 2.1%\n\n\n \n50%\n\n\n50.2\n\nBMW\n\n\n \n$227.1\n\n\n 0.1%\n\n\n \n46%\n\n\n50.3\n\nBuick\n\n\n \n$206.1\n\n\n 2.1%\n\n\n \n50%\n\n\n50\n\nCadillac\n\n\n \n$207.2\n\n\n 0.5%\n\n\n \n51%\n\n\n50.2\n\nChevrolet\n\n\n \n$213.9\n\n\n 1.2%\n\n\n \n47%\n\n\n52\n\nChrysler\n\n\n \n$205.1\n\n\n 5%\n\n\n \n47%\n\n\n52\n\nDodge\n\n\n \n$205.7\n\n\n 5.2%\n\n\n \n48%\n\n\n52\n\nFiat\n\n\n \n$210.5\n\n\n 1.9%\n\n\n \n45%\n\n\n52\n\nFord\n\n\n \n$218.3\n\n\n 0.6%\n\n\n \n47%\n\n\n51\n\nGenesis \n\n\n \n$247.4\n\n\n 4%\n\n\n \n47%\n\n\n49.5\n\nGMC\n\n\n \n$197.8\n\n\n 2.1%\n\n\n \n46%\n\n\n50\n\nHonda\n\n\n \n$222.7\n\n\n 0.1%\n\n\n \n49%\n\n\n54\n\nHyundai\n\n\n \n$232.6\n\n\n 1.6%\n\n\n \n47%\n\n\n51\n\nInfiniti\n\n\n \n$211.5\n\n\n 5%\n\n\n \n36%\n\n\n49\n\nJaguar\n\n\n \n$242\n\n\n 0.7%\n\n\n \n47%\n\n\n51\n\nJeep\n\n\n \n$206.5\n\n\n 5.8%\n\n\n \n46%\n\n\n51\n\nKia\n\n\n \n$225.8\n\n\n 3.5%\n\n\n \n48%\n\n\n49\n\nLand Rover\n\n\n \n$244.6\n\n\n 0.4%\n\n\n \n47%\n\n\n50.8\n\nLexus\n\n\n \n$210.2\n\n\n 0.8%\n\n\n \n43%\n\n\n49\n\nLincoln\n\n\n \n$223.4\n\n\n 1.7%\n\n\n \n48%\n\n\n49\n\nMazda\n\n\n \n$211.8\n\n\n 4.9%\n\n\n \n42%\n\n\n50.1\n\nMercedes-Benz\n\n\n \n$227.5\n\n\n 4.9%\n\n\n \n54%\n\n\n51\n\nNissan\n\n\n \n$213.8\n\n\n 2.7%\n\n\n \n46%\n\n\n51.6\n\nPorsche\n\n\n \n$242.2\n\n\n 0.6%\n\n\n \n45%\n\n\n50.7\n\nRam\n\n\n \n$202.2\n\n\n 5.4%\n\n\n \n48%\n\n\n51.4\n\nSubaru\n\n\n \n$228.2\n\n\n 2.6%\n\n\n \n51%\n\n\n50.4\n\nToyota\n\n\n \n$227.9\n\n\n--\n\n\n \n46%\n\n\n51.2\n\nVolkswagen\n\n\n \n$247\n\n\n 2.4%\n\n\n \n45%\n\n\n52.1\n\nVolvo\n\n\n \n$226.4\n\n\n 3.7%\n\n\n \n44%\n\n\n50\n*Rounded to nearest hundredSource: Research + Knowledge = Insights