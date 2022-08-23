Ford Bronco Raptor: A capable rock climber — and daily driver

Even in a class of one, the new Ford Bronco Raptor is beating out the notion of competition, early reviews say.

Ford Motor Co.'s newest model under the Bronco nameplate is meant to cater to one demographic: the most extreme off-road racing enthusiasts.

The Raptor is not hiding its intentions. It's 9.8 inches wider than the base Bronco model, and it comes with a tougher steel frame, shock towers and axles. Its 37-inch tires are the largest on any current production SUV, according to Ford.

Under the hood, a twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission combine to produce up to 418 hp — enough power to climb mountain rocks and speed through desert sand.

A notable feature included to help with high-speed desert runs is Baja mode, which aims to optimize throttle control and torque delivery.

The Raptor is cheaper than its closest competitors — Ford's F-150 Raptor and the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 — starting at $70,095 with shipping. It might be hard to obtain one, however, as all 2022 models will be delivered to reservation holders.

Here's what reviewers had to say:

"Like the F-150 Raptor, the Bronco Raptor is a sloppy kind of fun on pavement; it's not perfect, but it's not meant to be. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 producing 418 horsepower and 440 pounds-feet of torque makes the Bronco Raptor feel quick but not blindingly fast. The 10-speed automatic transmission shifts smartly.

"Visibility is an issue, with the Bronco's large front windshield pillars restricting the driver's view when cornering. The giant full-size, rear-mounted spare tire and taillight assembly is big enough to hide entire cars. It can make highway driving feel fraught when you're in the passing lane because you can't tell if someone is right behind you.

"The Sport drive mode includes aggressive downshifting and automated throttle blips as you decelerate, but the engine sound simply isn't as pleasing as the throaty rumble of a V-8. There's also a fair amount of road and wind noise in the cabin, though it's worth remembering that the Bronco's doors and roof are removable; it's a fair trade to me.

"You probably won't be surprised to learn that the Bronco Raptor feels incredibly capable off-road, equally adept at high-speed desert running and low-speed rock crawling.

"Speeding through the desert, the ride is remarkably controlled for the terrain, and the suspension travel makes bottoming out and hitting the jounce stops an actual challenge.

"The interior being mostly Bronco is both good and bad: It feels roomier than a Wrangler, and the control layout is wonderfully intuitive and easy to use, but it doesn't make the Bronco Raptor feel unique, and the quality is a little below the Jeep's. There are also convenient grab handles — especially useful during high-speed off-roading."

— Brian Normile, Cars.com