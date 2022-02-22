BMW iX shows the automaker's latest EV tech

BMW's new electric flagship -- the iX xDrive50 SUV -- was created and engineered from a clean slate to showcase the automaker's latest technology. It is similar in size to the X5 but with a shorter profile.
Underneath the composite space frame made of carbon-fiber reinforced plastics, aluminum and high-strength steel: two electric motors and a high-voltage battery, which is placed low beneath the passenger compartment.
A 111.5-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery pack sits in the middle of the iX's 118.1-inch wheelbase. The front motor produces 268 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque while the rear has 335 hp and 295 lb-ft.
The EPA hasn't certified the iX's range, but BMW estimates the number will be close to 300 miles.
The 2023 BMW iX M60, a more powerful version of the iX electric crossover, delivers up to 610 hp and an EPA-estimated 280 miles of driving range on a single charge. It will be available in June.