2023 Lexus RX: Multiple editions shine at first drive

Reviewers got an early taste of the 2023 Lexus RX and, in general, they like what they see.

The new luxury crossover comes in six editions — each offering different types of powertrains and different levels of power. The most powerful model, the RX500h F Sport Performance, combines a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine and electric power to produce 367 hp.

Exterior-wise, the new RX is largely unchanged, with a commanding grille and sloping design that continues to be a crowd-pleaser.

A common complaint was the touch screen infotainment system. Its plethora of menus had many reviewers bogged down and frustrated, and leaves much to be desired as user-interfaces go.

Not all price points and specifications have been released. The 2023 Lexus RX is expected to hit showrooms by the end of 2022.

Here's what else reviewers had to say:

"The front end is more upright with a pronounced nose between the enlarged headlamps' L-shaped light signatures. The SUV retains its floating roof design, while a more raked windshield and muscular contours over the rear arches add a sporty flair. Bringing up the rear, the horizontal taillights now connect across the hatch to form a continuous light bar. Overall, the new RX is a good-looking SUV.

"The RX's cabin is handsomely appointed and has a simplified design. Much of this redesign comes at the expense of physical controls -- such as climate controls permanently located on the touchscreen -- which is a bit of a user-friendliness bummer, but also comes with certain advantages for patient drivers.

"The cabin features an F Sport steering wheel, red or black sport seats, aluminum trim and F Sport-themed digital gauges, while the exterior can be had in F Sport exclusive Ultra White or Grecian Water blue paint. These changes won't transform the RX into a canyon carver, but a little extra sport in this utility vehicle goes a long way toward a more enjoyable drive and a more athletic look.

"The new RX doesn't stray too far from its established formula, but makes a few bold moves that mostly pay off. With varied and interesting powertrain options, smart technology that feels appropriately modern and possibly the most handsome design of any RX before, the 2023 model maintains its position as one of the top picks in the luxury crossover class it created."

– Antuan Goodwin, CNET

brk

"The non-hybrid RX 350, powered solely by an internal combustion engine, was the smoothest and quietest drivetrain. It delivered acceptable power.

"Despite Toyota's dominance in hybrid sales, the internal combustion component of its hybrids tends to have a droning sound. That was true of both RX hybrids.

"The more powerful RX 500h hybrid has the best acceleration – 5.9 seconds 0-60 mph compared with 7.4 for the 350h hybrid and 7.2 for AWD models of the gasoline-only RX 350. It also has the highest top speed, 130 mph versus 124 for the RX 350 and 112 for the RX 350h.

"The RX's ride is tuned for comfort more than handling. Even F Sport models of the RX 500h showed noticeable body roll when driven enthusiastically on curving, hilly roads.

"Lexus' attention monitor is just annoying. Available on all models, its only purpose is to make sure the driver pays attention when using Lexus' limited low-speed, hands-free driving system, called traffic jam assist.

"Like a nagging aunt, the (traffic jam assist) feature repeatedly beeped and flashed written messages telling drivers to sit up straight. It needs better tuning, and should only be active in conjunction with traffic jam assist."

– Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press

brk

"As with those luxurious electrified SUVs, your plug-in experience is only as good as you make it. If you have the ability to plug in at night after coming home from work, a good amount of your daily driving will be completely electric.

"When propelled only by EV power, the RX450h+ delivers enough acceleration to get you into traffic, but you'll want the full hybrid system and its estimated 300-ish horsepower to make any passes. Good thing, then, that you can change it from EV to hybrid mode at the touch of a button. The plug-in didn't feel quite as quick as the 366-hp RX500h, but we'll have to test both 2023 RX variants to confirm.

"Aside from the blissful quiet with electric driving and the wonderful flexibility of a plug-in, our biggest impression with this prototype was a braking system we hope is tweaked before we drive U.S.-spec models.

"During our brief time with the car, we found coming to a smooth stop difficult, as the SUV stopped a little more abruptly than we expected as the system transitions from regeneration to mechanical braking—a common issue with some hybrids but not nearly as pronounced in the RX350h and RX500h.

"When the engine in this electrified RX is actually on, it sounds remote enough that you won't think much of it. That leaves you free to enjoy the new cabin, which is just as luxurious as the other RX models' and offers the quick-reacting 14.0-inch touchscreen.

"We think the RX has the most potential as a right-sized alternative to the slightly larger BMW X5 and Volvo XC90 competition. Those two SUVs will likely be quicker than the RX, but the RX will probably undercut at least the Volvo in price."

– Zach Gale,


MOTORTREND

"Nobody expects an RX to be a radical departure from the model it succeeds, but you can expect a handful of very nice improvements in this all-new, fifth generation. As a result, the new RX now looks much better (I think, at least) and will go on to delight buyers with an improved cabin and far better engine options.

"The RX's big aesthetic change concerns its spindle grille, which it still wears but is slightly less of a gaping maw than before. The top of the hourglass shape is now body-colored and the silver frame is gone, which lessens its visual impact significantly. The rear is characterized by a single wraparound taillight.

"All of the cabin's high-touch points—the wheel, the door handles, the center console—give off that Lexus-y aura of plushness and quality. It's nice, just as it always has been.

"In non-hybrid 350 form, the RX has adequate power to get up to higher speed and isn't noticeably slow. It does its basic job well with an agreeable engine and transmission combination. This, I suspect, is more than enough for the average RX customer.

"Riding in an RX is to be treated to a serene and comfortable affair, damped to return a cushioned flow over rougher roads with incredibly nice and supportive seats. The car's lowered hood meant forward visibility was great while rearward visibility wasn't bad, either. Steering-feel was just right—not too light and not too heavy—and the brakes felt strong and progressive.

"The only buyer hesitation I'd anticipate still has to do with that spindle grille. It's better than before but I know it's still pretty polarizing; by contrast, the GV80's fresh design is one of the most striking things on the road today. In a good way."

– Kristen Lee, The Drive

brk

"The silhouette is even less SUV-like now. Although the various models' ground clearances are all over 8 inches and the overall height only 0.4 lower than before, the new RX sure looks lower than the old one in person, and just low in general for an SUV. There's a bit of a giant hatchback thing going on, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"The new (infotainment) system still frustrates with a lack of physical shortcut buttons, excessive menu screen back-and-forths, and just too much placed within its purview. Even the driving modes are locked away within a touchscreen menu rather than the lovely rotary knobs found in previous-generation Lexus models.

"The lane tracing assist system, which was supposedly upgraded, did a pretty inconsistent job of keeping the RX centered in its lane while using adaptive cruise control. In one modest right-hand highway sweeper, the car just ignored the lines completely and decided it should go straight into the left lane. System off.

"Accelerating in EV-only mode is smooth and rewarding in its ability to drive without burning fossil fuels, but is ultimately gutless as there's just not enough available on the upper end of the power band. Driving in hybrid mode keeps you running on electricity as much as possible, but if you punch it, the gas engine will come on for much zestier acceleration than the RX 350h can muster thanks to the greater amount of electrons available. That zest also cuts down on the droning even if it still has the e-CVT.

"Total system output of the RX 500h stands at a healthy 366 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, but the 0-60 time is 5.9 seconds. That's a bit underwhelming for something officially dubbed the RX 500h F Sport Performance, which is an impression shared after actually driving the thing. It definitely moves, but for a range-topping luxury model, it's hard not to be underwhelmed with the shove you get.

"For those who haven't taken an RX home at some point since that Desert Bronze original's debut, there's a decent chance you'll be underwhelmed by its performance and irritated by its technology."

– James Riswick,

autoblog

"As important as the changes under the hood are, the new RX's GA-K platform is probably the biggest contributor to its newfound refinement and borderline playful back-road behavior. Lighter, stiffer, and quieter than before, the 2023 Lexus RX somehow keeps the virtues of quality and comfort while adding a hint of driving verve.

"The base trim level has Lexus' excellent NuLuxe faux leather upholstery, while other trims get genuine hides on the seats. In either case, Lexus uses good materials for its bread-and-butter crossover, with only a small smattering of hard plastics on the lower door panels.

"The greater torsional rigidity helps the suspension and steering do their work more effectively, and turn-in is far snappier than before. The hybrid model does suffer from a little body roll, but it's still almost fun to hustle up a twisty road – not something you can say of many front-drive–based crossovers.

"The new RX is noticeably quieter than the old one, with much less tire roar over gritty pavement and fewer structural quivers when traversing rough surfaces. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder can be a bit thrashy when operating at full throttle, but it's a quiet cruiser, and the hybrid system is capable of fully electric driving at suburban speeds if the smallish nickel-metal hydride battery has enough juice.

"The RX 350 is pretty entertaining to drive, with good body control over bumps and accurate – though vague – steering. Few crossovers handle like sports cars, but the stiffer suspension setup, grunty engine behavior, and responsive eight-speed automatic give the two-row Lexus the ability to put a smile on your face better than ever before.

"It may not be ready to go hunting Cayennes, but when was the last time a Lexus crossover was this entertaining? Probably never."

– Brett T. Evans, motortrend.com

