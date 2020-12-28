Industry forges community amid the crisis

That was the assessment of Ray Telang, U.S. automotive leader at PwC, and John Casesa, a senior managing director at Guggenheim Partners and former group vice president of global strategy at Ford Motor Co.

While companies came into 2020 in better position financially than they were before the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, overleveraged businesses will find it difficult to withstand the fiscal shock waves created by the pandemic.

"I would expect there will be bankruptcies, consolidations and restructurings," Casesa said. "Merger activity will get more intense … because smaller companies can't afford to invest in new technologies while maintaining their legacy technologies."

Moreover, cash shortfalls will force companies to be more selective about which technologies they keep developing. The upshot: more-specialized product portfolios, Telang predicts. "Investments in technology will be subject to more-rigorous ROI calculations," he said.

"Technologies without an immediate ROI will be deprioritized. We'll also see partners getting together that we haven't seen in the past in order to share the investment burden."

A survey of North American automotive suppliers conducted by the Automotive News Data Center during Congress Conversations appeared to validate Telang's predictions. More than three-fourths (78 percent) of respondents indicated they were likely adjusting budgets for capital-expenditure projects and R&D.

Companies will be faced with hard decisions, Casesa said. "On a macro level, big incumbents will have no choice but to reduce their overall spending levels."

The pandemic also likely will reverse a roughly 30-year trend toward global partnerships and supply chains in favor of regional and national affiliations.

"We're already seeing it," Telang said. "Supply chain disruptions … are causing companies to take a hard look at where they produce product and where their customers are and at becoming more regionally focused."