CONGRESS CONVERSATIONS: Suppliers on restart challenges, liquidity

Listen as executives from Brose, Yazaki and OESA detail issues facing the supply base as automakers start to ramp up North American production.

Speakers:

Jason Stein, Publisher, Automotive News

Bo Andersson, President & CEO, Yazaki North & Central America and President, Yazaki Europe Ltd.

Julie Fream, President & CEO, OESA

Wilm Uhlenbecker, President & CEO, Brose North America

Dietmar Ostermann, Senior Partner and US Automotive Advisory Leader, PwC

This conversation was originally broadcast on May 14, 2020 at 11am EDT as part of our Congress Conversations series. The series runs through June 4. Register to watch future Congress Conversations live at http://autonews.com/congress.