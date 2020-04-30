CONGRESS CONVERSATIONS: Former Ford CEO sees gradual ramp-up, pent-up demand, consolidation

Hear Mark Fields’ views on the industry’s return to normalcy. He also looks at the future of retailing, manufacturing, electrification and investments in autonomous driving.

Speakers:
Jason Stein, Publisher, Automotive News
Mark FieldsSenior Advisor, TPG Capital

This conversation was originally broadcast on April 30, 2020 at 11am EDT as part of our Congress Conversations series. The series runs through June 4. Register to watch future Congress Conversations live at http://autonews.com/congress.

