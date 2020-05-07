CONGRESS CONVERSATIONS: Ford's president of Americas on COVID-19 manufacturing, retail plan

Hear Kumar Galhotra on Ford's pandemic shutdown mobilization and working with dealers and suppliers on strategies for the restart.

Speakers:
KC Crain, Group Publisher, Automotive News
Kumar Galhotra, President, Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company

This conversation was originally broadcast on May 7, 2020 at 11am EDT as part of our Congress Conversations series. The series runs through June 4. Register to watch future Congress Conversations live at http://autonews.com/congress.

