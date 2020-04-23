Congress Conversations: Can USMCA start on time?

The auto sector is heavily impacted by changes outlined in the USMCA trade pact, but the global pandemic and the shutdown in production raises questions about whether the rules can be implemented by July 1. In short, the fallout of the virus shutdown casts doubt on when the new trade deal can cross the finish line.

Speakers:

Jason Stein, Publisher, Automotive News

Kellie Meiman Hock, Managing Partner, McLarty Associates

Scott McCandless, Principal, WNTS Tax Policy Services, PwC

This conversation was originally broadcast live on April 23, 2020 at 11am EDT. To register for future Congress Conversations, visit http://autonews.com/congress.