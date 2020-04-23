Congress Conversations: Can USMCA start on time?

The auto sector is heavily impacted by changes outlined in the USMCA trade pact, but the global pandemic and the shutdown in production raises questions about whether the rules can be implemented by July 1. In short, the fallout of the virus shutdown casts doubt on when the new trade deal can cross the finish line.

Speakers:
Jason Stein, Publisher, Automotive News
Kellie Meiman HockManaging Partner, McLarty Associates
Scott McCandlessPrincipal, WNTS Tax Policy Services, PwC

This conversation was originally broadcast live on April 23, 2020 at 11am EDT. To register for future Congress Conversations, visit http://autonews.com/congress.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-20-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-20-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters