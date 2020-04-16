CONGRESS CONVERSATIONS: The calm before the storm

Restructurings and business failures are in our near future, and merger activity will get intense in the months to come. In a sobering conversation, Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein joined Guggenheim Partners' John Casesa and PwC's Ray Telang to talk about the auto business landscape after the pandemic-driven shutdown in the first of our 8-week Congress Conversations series.

