A win in Colorado, but a continued threat to dealers nationwide

Last month, Rivian Automotive supported Colorado legislation that would have gutted the state's motor vehicle franchise laws — and set a dangerous precedent nationwide.
The bill, as originally written, would have permitted manufacturers with electric vehicles in their lineups to not only skirt long-established dealer franchise laws, but directly sell any vehicle — electric and otherwise — in the state. For example, if passed, the bill would have allowed Ford Motor Co. to own, operate or control a Colorado store, offering the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and the F-150, seemingly in direct competition with its dealer partners.
Understandably, that caused significant concern for franchised dealers in Colorado and beyond.
Last week, the bill underwent an important amendment to ensure that manufacturers could own, operate or control a dealership if the automaker makes only electric vehicles and has no franchised dealers of the same line-make in the state.
Thanks to the efforts of my counterpart Tim Jackson and his team at the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, S.B. 167 is no longer an immediate threat to the state's franchised dealers.
Colorado may be safe. But it is paramount that dealers nationwide understand the issues surrounding the S.B. 167 debate are not limited to Colorado. We will see this pop up again in other states.