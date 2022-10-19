Column: Yes, Tesla is a luxury brand

Tesla has emerged as the dominant luxury brand in the U.S. But readers often ask: Is it really luxury?

First of all: Yes, just look at the prices.

But second of all: Yes, it's just a different type of luxury.

Teslas don't have the kind of plush interior or sturdy door-slam sound we're accustomed to associating with the nicest, most-expensive cars on the market. But what some see as bare bones, others seek as sleek, minimalist and modern.

But the luxury that Tesla buyers are looking for isn't a big, soft seat and ornate decorations: It's technology.

Teslas are fast, quiet and clean. And while there are more electric vehicles coming to the market seemingly every month, Tesla seized the high-end EV market early on when incumbent automakers were toying with compliance cars and never let go. The instant torque and mind-blowing 0-to-60 mph times might make them somewhat dangerous, but hardly mainstream.

And while a V-8 or even bigger engine used to be an element of luxury, for many drivers these days, zero-emission driving is also an element of luxury.