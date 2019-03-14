Why the real story behind Ghosn's fall matters

Carlos Ghosn, the indicted former chairman of the world's largest automotive group, is finally free of his Japanese jail after nearly four months behind bars. He now prepares for trial from an apartment in Tokyo's trendy Shibuya district, where he lives under strict bail conditions.

Meanwhile, the automotive alliance he created is quickly putting Ghosn in its rearview mirror.

Renault and Nissan began to soothe strained ties last week by announcing a "new start" centered on a consensus-based operating board in place of Ghosn's one-man rule.

Yet smoldering in the background are questions about how this all happened in the first place.

The full story may take a long time to surface. But knowing the scandal's origins is paramount to preventing its repeat and assessing the strength of the alliance's attempted reboot.