Why global production numbers don’t always tell the full story

Even fears of cratering sales in China and India appear overblown. In fact, they could well become the world’s leading electric vehicle markets of the future.

China is the primary force behind the global production dive. Yet this has been largely driven by factors unique to China, not the auto industry. And despite the current coronavirus disruption, most signs would point to a rally on the horizon this year.

The country has indeed suffered an economic slowdown. But the greater problem has been the purposeful lapse of incentive programs for the purchase of electric, hybrid, and fuel cell cars. Prices naturally rose, and customers began looking elsewhere. In October of last year alone, country-wide sales of these vehicles fell 45 percent.

The Chinese government may be just trying to weed out an overpopulation of automakers. As of last year, 486 new energy vehicle manufacturers were registered in the country, some of which have raised billions of dollars in funding.

Fearing a bubble, the government slashed incentives "to promote the survival of the fittest," as the state news agency put it. But it’s doubtful this will last.

The government’s goal is to have new energy cars compose 20 percent of Chinese auto sales within the next five years. The likely return of incentives will not only reinvigorate sales to meet this promise, but will offer needed aid to the greater economy, which will face damage from the disruptions of the coronavirus health scare. (Oddly enough, the outbreak could boost auto production as well. During the SARS outbreak in 2002, sales rose from consumer desire to avoid mass transit.)

Finally, China has an even more pressing reason to pump electric car production: Its cities suffer from some of the worst air pollution on the planet. The same goes for India. If Earth’s two most populated countries hope to keep their cities livable, they have no choice but to encourage electric vehicle adoption in any way possible.

No one is suggesting the future will be without hiccups. Much like the tech industry, the auto market is now in the throes of wholesale transition.

Untold billions are being invested in technology that won’t pay off for years to come. These grand movements of new ideas and methods have a history of making for roller coaster rides.

Yet just like tech, they tend to make for markets continually on the rise. Short-term numbers or the troubles of a few companies don’t change that. After all, the indicators of promise are far more bountiful.

Daron Gifford leads Plante Moran's automotive industry consulting services.