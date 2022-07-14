Subscriptions for car upgrades are madness

I'd like every automotive exec reading this to do this exercise right now: Place your smartphone in your right hand, and then pick up the last automobile you drove and hold it at the same height in your left hand.

What? You can't? They're not equal, you say? Pfft.

Then tell me, please, why executives across the automotive spectrum continue to treat these two disparate pieces of technology as though they operated under the same set of rules. And why they seem to think that consumers are going to think they operate in exactly the same manner.

I'm talking about automakers' continued experiments with "on demand" or subscription features — the idea that a vehicle owner or lessee will happily pay an added fee to temporarily unlock some added function of the automobile for which they are likely already paying hundreds of dollars each month to lease or purchase.